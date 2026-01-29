Rice & Kendig Issues Holiday Safety Report on Shreveport-Bossier Drunk Driving Statistics

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rice & Kendig has released a research-based safety report regarding impaired driving risks. The report highlights holiday drunk driving statistics in Shreveport and offers professional guidance for DWI prevention in Caddo Parish during the month of December.Regional Holiday Traffic Data and Safety TrendsData from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day historically sees a significant increase in alcohol-related traffic fatalities. According to recent Louisiana traffic records, Caddo Parish remains a focal point for enforcement. In previous years, the region has ranked among the top three parishes in Louisiana for alcohol-involved collisions during the winter months.National statistics show that during the Christmas and New Year’s periods, an average of 300 people die in drunk-driving crashes every year. Furthermore, the risk of a fatal crash involving an impaired driver is nearly four times higher at night than during the day.Professional Recommendations for New Year's Eve Driving SafetyTo assist in community safety efforts, Rice & Kendig has identified several key strategies for maintaining a safe ride home in Shreveport. The firm advises that residents plan transportation before consuming any alcohol.- Rideshare Utilization: Commuters are encouraged to confirm that rideshare applications are functional and payment methods are updated prior to attending events.- Alternative Transportation: Local taxi services and public transit options are recommended as reliable alternatives to operating a motor vehicle.- The Designated Driver Protocol: Groups are advised to appoint a driver who remains entirely sober, as even minimal alcohol consumption can significantly impair reaction times and decision-making.- Host Responsibility: Individuals hosting holiday gatherings are encouraged to provide non-alcoholic beverages and monitor the departure of guests to ensure no impaired individual operates a vehicle."The firm witnesses the long-term consequences of holiday accidents every year," said a spokesperson for Rice & Kendig. "While our legal team is prepared to advocate for those injured by negligence, our primary hope is that through awareness and planning, the Shreveport community can reduce the number of preventable tragedies this December."Commitment to the Shreveport-Bossier CommunityThis initiative follows a year of significant recognition for Rice & Kendig, including being named a Top 3 Law Firm in the Locals Love Us awards and winning the 2025 BBB Customer Commitment Award. These accolades reflect the firm’s deep-rooted dedication to the well-being of Northwest Louisiana residents.For over 40 years, Rice & Kendig has stood by individuals injured through no fault of their own. While the firm specializes in securing compensation for victims of vehicle accidents and wrongful death, the team remains vocal advocates for road safety and responsible driving year-round.About Rice & KendigRice & Kendig is a personal injury law firm located in Shreveport, Louisiana. For more than 40 years, the firm’s attorneys have represented victims of vehicle accidents and other personal injury matters throughout Northwest Louisiana. The firm is committed to transparency, ethical practice, and securing fair compensation for those injured through no fault of their own.

