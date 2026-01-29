Texas Iberico’s Mesa Salami Named 2026 Good Food Awards Finalist

Texas Iberico’s Mesa Salami, a salchichón-style salami with Mexican oregano, named a 2026 Good Food Awards Finalist in the Charcuterie category. Texas Iberico’s Mesa Salami, a salchichón-style salami with Mexican oregano, named a 2026 Good Food Awards Finalist. Texas Iberico logo.

Mesa Salami earns national recognition as a 2026 Good Food Awards Finalist, continuing Texas Iberico’s track record in award-winning charcuterie.

Being named a Good Food Awards finalist for our Mesa Salami is especially meaningful to us. The Good Food Awards set a high bar for both quality and values.” — Sondra Crawford, Partner and CEO of Texas Iberico

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Iberico announced today that its Mesa Salami has been named a 2026 Good Food Awards Finalist in the Charcuterie category. Selected through a national blind tasting, the Good Food Awards recognize products that stand out for flavor while meeting rigorous standards for responsible and thoughtful production.For Texas Iberico, this recognition reflects years of focused work in traditional charcuterie, grounded in raising 100% purebred Iberico pigs on open pasture in the Texas Hill Country and crafting cured meats that highlight the depth and structure of Iberico pork. Mesa Salami is a clear expression of that philosophy, built around depth of flavor and careful curing.Mesa Salami is a salchichón-style salami with a rich, savory profile, shaped by the use of Mexican oregano. It has a clean finish that makes it ideal for slicing thin and serving simply, whether as part of a charcuterie board or at the center of a shared table.This finalist placement continues a strong history with the Good Food Awards for Texas Iberico cured products, including:Texas Iberico Chorizo – Good Food Award Winner, 2024Texas Iberico Coppa – Good Food Awards Finalist, 2024Texas Iberico Serrano Salami – Good Food Awards Finalist, 2023Texas Iberico Lomo – Good Food Award Winner, 2021“Mesa Salami was built around the belief that the table is where people come together,” said Sondra Crawford, Partner and CEO of Texas Iberico. “Being named a Good Food Awards finalist for our Mesa Salami is especially meaningful to us. The Good Food Awards set a high bar for both quality and values, and recognition from this organization affirms the long-term work behind how we raise our animals and approach charcuterie.”Texas Iberico is headquartered in Austin, where product development, brand building, and long-term strategy are shaped by the city’s food culture and entrepreneurial spirit. From there, the company partners exclusively with Trails End Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, where purebred Iberico pigs are raised on open pasture with care and intention. Production is carried out through trusted partners to ensure consistency and quality across every cured product.The full list of 2026 Good Food Awards Finalists can be viewed here The 2026 Good Food Awards Winners will be announced during the Good Food Mercantile and the Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place June 28–30, 2026, in New York City.Texas Iberico is proud to be named a finalist and grateful for the growers, partners, retailers, chefs, and customers who continue to support its work.About Texas IbericoTexas Iberico produces premium pork products from free-range Iberico pigs raised on family ranches in the Texas Hill Country. The company's mission is to honor the land, the animal, and the people behind every product - crafting thoughtful, flavorful foods that reflect both Texas roots and Spanish heritage. Texas Iberico products are available at Central Market, H-E-B, specialty grocers, and through national distributors. Visit texasiberico.com to learn more.

