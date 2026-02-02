Monique Higginson's Market Source Real Estate Marks 18 Years in Salt Lake City Real Estate

Monique Higginson

Boutique Brokerage Specializes in Vintage Homes and Local Market Dynamics

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Source Real Estate , a boutique brokerage based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is celebrating its 18th anniversary under the leadership of its principal broker and founder, Monique Higginson. Established in August 2007, the firm has provided specialized real estate services across Salt Lake County, navigating a range of market conditions since its inception.Higginson launched Market Source Real Estate during a challenging period for the real estate industry, demonstrating early resilience. The brokerage has developed a reputation for its deep local market knowledge, particularly in the sale and acquisition of vintage homes, which constitute a significant portion of Salt Lake City's older and desirable neighborhoods. Monique possesses extensive knowledge of older home construction, a crucial asset when advising clients, typically aged 35 to 50, who are interested in these unique residences. This specialization allows her to offer detailed insights into the complexities of historic properties, benefiting both buyers and sellers.The firm's ability to thrive for nearly two decades reflects Higginson's sustained commitment to client service and market adaptation. She holds professional designations as a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) and a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), indicating advanced training in negotiation tactics and residential real estate. Additionally, Higginson is an alumna of the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Businesses program, which supports business growth and job creation. Her dedication to empowering others extends to her role as the founder of the Utah Women’s Investing Club, an initiative focused on financial education within the community."Building Market Source Real Estate over the past 18 years, especially after launching during a volatile market, has reinforced our dedication to providing highly specialized and informed guidance to our clients," said Monique Higginson, Principal Broker and Founder of Market Source Real Estate. "Our focus on understanding the unique characteristics of Salt Lake City's vintage homes and empowering our community through education remains central to our mission."For more information about real estate services in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas, visit Market Source Real Estate. Market Source Real Estate is a Salt Lake City-based boutique brokerage specializing in residential properties, with particular expertise in vintage homes and local market dynamics, serving clients across Salt Lake County.

