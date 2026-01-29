DonutNV Franchising Hosts Second Annual 'NVITE Franchise Conference, Equips Franchisees for Growth in 2026

DonutNV Franchisees gather at Ole Red Orlando for the 2026 DonutNV Franchise Conference

Hearing directly from franchisees and our partners—sharing real tactics and tools—strengthens the whole brand and readies our partners for a strong 2026.” — Amanda Gingold, DonutNV President & Co-Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV Franchising, Inc. successfully held its second 'NVITE franchise conference January 21-22, 2026, bringing franchisees together for two days of peer-led workshops, partner presentations, networking and system-wide recognition designed to accelerate growth in 2026.Day one took place at DonutNV headquarters in Clermont, Florida, where franchisees led hands-on workshop sessions sharing proven tactics and “what’s working now” in their businesses. Marketing and technology partners presented strategies and tools to help franchisees scale bookings, streamline operations and boost local visibility in the year ahead.On day two, DonutNV hosted a full day of sessions at Ole Red Orlando highlighting DonutNV’s system wins from 2025. The key focus of these sessions was best-practice sharing among franchisees, a logistics session focused on creating better buying habits and increased savings for franchisees, a 2025 marketing recap with strategy rollout for 2026, a sales session focused on booking more events and updates from various partners on new technology and support designed to help their local businesses run even stronger in the upcoming year. The conference also celebrated top-performing franchisees for their hard work and dedication throughout 2025.Conference feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Attendees rated the conference highly for content and value, praising the peer breakout sessions, practical tech demos and “best-in-class” takeaways they can apply immediately to their businesses. Highlights cited in the post-event survey included franchisee-led sessions on event booking strategies, technology deep dives, and a well-received mental health session focused on defining business and personal success independently, which attendees called “one of the best” parts of the agenda. The event’s catering and venue choices also drew strong praise.“A gathering like this proves the power of collaboration in our system,” said Amanda Gingold, President and Co Founder of DonutNV. “Hearing directly from franchisees and our partners—sharing real tactics and tools—strengthens the whole brand and readies our partners for a strong 2026. We’re grateful for the energy, transparency and commitment shown by everyone who attended.”

