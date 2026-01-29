'The Thrive Handbook' by Harvey Slater Helps Readers Unlock Sustainable Health

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvey Slater, renowned Nutrition & Wellness Coach and creator of the Thrive coaching program, announces the release of his book, “The Thrive Handbook: How to Overcome Unhealthy Habits, Take Control of Your Health, and Design a Healthy Lifestyle, so You Can Stop Dieting and Start Thriving!” This empowering 246-page guide offers readers a simpler, more compassionate approach to health and wellness that helps build lasting change.With nearly a decade of experience helping clients transform their health, Harvey Slater has crafted a practical handbook that shifts focus from restrictive dieting to sustainable habits that nourish the body and mind. “The Thrive Handbook” provides readers with real-life tools to create consistent, balanced health while leaving behind cycles of frustration and self-doubt.Harvey explains, “Lasting health isn’t about willpower, perfection, or extreme rules - it’s about building small, sustainable habits that support your body and life. ‘The Thrive Handbook’ is all about replacing confusion with clarity, guilt with self-compassion, and chaos with empowerment.”Key Insights from “The Thrive Handbook” include:• Healthy Habits Made Realistic – Learn how to build sustainable habits through a personalized, step-by-step framework that fits your lifestyle.• Balanced Nutrition Without Dieting – Discover how to create satisfying and nourishing meals free from guilt, restriction, or food rules.• Mindset and Accountability Tools – Gain strategies to stay consistent and motivated, even if you’ve struggled with health habits in the past.• A Holistic View of Wellness – Explore how health extends beyond food, focusing also on routine, self-compassion, and life balance.This transformational guide is designed for anyone seeking an alternative to diet culture and overly complicated health plans. Whether you’ve struggled with consistency and motivation or feel overwhelmed by the prospect of starting over, Harvey’s powerful approach focuses on small, measurable actions that lead to meaningful results.“The Thrive Handbook” (ISBN: 9781968485993) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Are you tired of diets that leave you feeling restricted, frustrated, and back at square one?“The Thrive Handbook” flips the script on outdated approaches to health and wellness to offer a sustainable path forward. Through practical tools, empowering insights, and guided self-discovery, you’ll learn how to break free from unhealthy patterns and design a lifestyle that works for your unique body and life.Drawing on nearly a decade of coaching experience, Harvey Slater shares the proven skills his clients have used to create lasting, joyful, and balanced health. With clarity, compassion, and encouragement, this book helps you replace confusion with confidence, reconnect with your body, and finally achieve the vibrant life you deserve.About the Author:Harvey Slater is a holistic nutrition and wellness coach and the creator of the “Thrive” coaching program, helping individuals build sustainable habits for lifelong health. With a practical, compassionate approach, Harvey specializes in habit change, personalized nutrition, and accountability-driven coaching. Through courses, guides, one-on-one coaching, and daily support, Harvey empowers people to take consistent action and thrive in their health – without extremes or overwhelm. Learn more at https://harveyslater.com/ About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

