TMX Group Launches New National Brand Platform and Unifies Equipment Appraisal Services Under TMX Group Umbrella

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMX Group, a nationally recognized independent third-party machinery and equipment appraisal firm, has announced the launch of its new website, www.tmxequipmentappraisals.com , and the formal unification of its affiliated appraisal brands under the TMX Group name. As part of this transition, Truman Mox now operates as a division of TMX Group.This strategic brand alignment reflects TMX Group’s continued growth and increasing demand for nationwide, multi-location machinery and equipment appraisals. The unification is designed to strengthen operational scale, enhance internal resources, and support larger and more complex valuation engagements, while preserving the trusted relationships and service standards clients associate with Truman Mox.“Our clients will continue working directly with the same Truman Mox professionals they know and trust,” said Joseph Marino, President of TMX Group. “This transition formalizes the way we already operate, allowing us to expand capacity, deploy resources more efficiently, and support complex, multi-state assignments without compromising quality or consistency.”TMX Group provides USPAP-compliant machinery and equipment appraisals in all 50 states and has completed thousands of valuations for banks, CPA firms, attorneys, and business owners nationwide. The firm supports a broad range of appraisal needs, including lending, litigation, insurance, estate planning, financial reporting, and transactional purposes. Through its unified platform, TMX Group is better positioned to manage portfolio-level collateral reviews, accelerated timelines, and geographically dispersed asset locations.In addition to the firm’s long-standing primary website, www.trumanmox.com , the new website www.tmxequipmentappraisals.com expands TMX Group’s digital presence and serves as a centralized platform for service offerings, coverage areas, and industry-specific appraisal insights.“Becoming part of TMX Group allows us to scale thoughtfully and responsibly,” Marino added. “At the same time, it preserves the professionalism, independence, and detail-driven approach that have always defined Truman Mox.”About TMX GroupTMX Group is a nationally recognized, independent third-party machinery and equipment appraisal firm providing defensible, USPAP-compliant valuations across the United States. Through its divisions, including Truman Mox, TMX Group delivers appraisal services for financial, legal, insurance, and transactional needs. The firm is known for its lender-grade reporting, nationwide on-site capabilities, and commitment to accuracy, credibility, and client service.

