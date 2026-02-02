Matthew Magnotta, Owner of Christie's International Real Estate Park City in Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Magnotta, owner of Christie's International Real Estate Park City, continues to demonstrate strategic leadership and advisory expertise within the luxury real estate market of Park City and Deer Valley, Utah. Building on a career that began in 2006, Matthew has specialized since 2010 in guiding ultra-high-net-worth clients and developers through complex property acquisitions and sales, contributing to significant project successes and record-setting sales in the region.Matthew's operational depth extends beyond traditional brokerage, positioning him as a trusted advisor for clients navigating exclusive private clubs such as Red Ledges, Talisker Club/Tuhaye, Promontory, Victory Ranch, and Marcella. His advantage is threefold: unparalleled access to master plans and pricing decisions within the Park City and Deer Valley expansion, specialized expertise in ski-in/ski-out luxury, new construction, and investment-driven ecosystems, and a sales execution model that combines data analytics with discretion.Matthew's impact is evident in his contributions to Deer Valley's new-construction developments, including One Empire Pass, The Residences at the Talisker Tower, Argent Deer Valley, and Founders Place Deer Valley. These projects collectively account for over $750 million in luxury developer sales and have established new price-per-square-foot records in the Park City real estate market. His strategic guidance recently earned a client's praise for being a trusted advisor, lauded for deep listening and securing advantageous concessions. Furthermore, Matthew achieved a rapid turnaround in the Moon Shadow neighborhood, successfully selling three of four homes in five months where previous teams had struggled for years."Our focus remains on delivering strategic guidance and discreet service to clients in Park City's unique luxury market," said Matthew Magnotta, owner of Christie's International Real Estate Park City. "Understanding the intricacies of new developments and private club offerings is crucial for achieving exceptional outcomes for both buyers and sellers."For more information about luxury real estate opportunities in Park City and Deer Valley, visit Park City Real Estate. Christie's International Real Estate Park City, led by Matthew Magnotta, is a boutique brokerage specializing in high-net-worth client advisory within the exclusive Park City and Deer Valley luxury real estate markets. The firm focuses on ski-in/ski-out properties, new construction, and investment opportunities, providing strategic guidance and sales execution models.

