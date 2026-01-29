Flash Inspector Awarded U.S. Patent, Ushering in a New Era of Fire Inspection Efficiency

Visit www.flashInspector.com to find out how your fire department can inspect more and reduce risk Inventors Simon Goodhead and David Mustard are finding ways to reduce community risk and help Fire Departments inspect more.

Patented Automation Technology Expands Inspection Capacity, Reduces Administrative Burden, and Strengthens Community Fire Safety Nationwide

Fires like those we’ve seen in Switzerland ... should never happen. Flash Inspector provides the inspection force multiplier fire departments need to prevent senseless fires before they occur.” — Simon Goodhead, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flash Inspector , a breakthrough inspection automation technology built specifically for the fire service, has officially been awarded its U.S. patent , marking a significant milestone in fire inspection technology, community risk reduction, and fire prevention operations nationwide.Fire departments across the United States have already begun previewing Flash Inspector, from North Carolina to California and from Maryland to Idaho. Early reactions from fire prevention professionals have been overwhelmingly positive. As one Georgia fire marshal noted:“Flash Inspector is a game changer for fire inspections. It streamlines the entire process, reduces paperwork, and boosts efficiency… ultimately making our communities safer and our workflows faster.”With the patent now secured, Flash Inspector is positioned to fundamentally change how fire departments conduct inspections and manage increasing workloads. The technology does not replace existing Records Management Systems (RMS); instead, it acts as a force multiplier for understaffed prevention divisions by automatically referencing fire codes and generating inspection reports.By automating the most time consuming administrative tasks, Flash Inspector allows inspectors to focus on what matters most: identifying hazards, engaging with business owners, and reducing community risk.“Fire prevention is struggling with a growing gap between workload and available personnel,” said Simon Goodhead, Founder, President, and CEO of Flash Inspector.“Fires like those we’ve seen in Switzerland, where officials stated they simply didn’t have enough inspectors, or incidents where lives are lost due to inadequate inspection coverage should never happen. Flash Inspector provides the inspection force multiplier fire departments need to prevent senseless fires before they occur. This isn’t about replacing people; it’s about empowering them, and it should be embraced by every resource constrained department.”Flash Inspector automatically assembles inspection data and produces complete, professional grade reports, saving four to twelve hours of report writing for every eight hours of inspection work. That efficiency gain can double or triple administrative productivity, enabling agencies to improve turnaround times, reduce burnout, strengthen recruitment and retention, streamline training, and reinforce fire prevention divisions that are often stretched thin.________________________________________Nationwide Demonstrations Now AvailableWith interest growing coast to coast, Flash Inspector is now offering live demonstrations to fire departments, fire marshals, and municipal leaders. These sessions provide a hands on look at how the technology integrates into existing workflows and how quickly it can begin reducing administrative burden.To learn more, visit the Flash Inspector FAQ page: https://flashinspector.com/faq/ Fire departments interested in scheduling a demonstration or exploring implementation opportunities are encouraged to visit www.flashinspector.com or connect via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/flash-inspector

View Our Intro Video And Learn More About Our Service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.