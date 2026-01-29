Martinique’s Muriel Wiltord Champions Caribbean Unity at New York Travel Show

Muriel Wiltord in New York on Saturday

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority, delivered a powerful and heartfelt message of Caribbean solidarity at the New York Travel & Adventure Show on Saturday, as she rallied the region’s shared strength and future.In a session moderated by Taraneh Azimi, Business Development and Marketing Manager for the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Wiltord joined a panel of tourism specialists from Jamaica, The Bahamas and St. Kitts to discuss “Selling the Caribbean Smarter.” The Caribbean has ranked among the top three most desired destinations at the show for 21 consecutive years, reinforcing its enduring appeal to American travelers. This year’s panel blended destination videos and presentations followed by Q&A to highlight resilience, diversity and opportunity.Wiltord introduced her island as a French Caribbean treasure, home to 350,000 people, with three weekly American Airlines flights from Miami (MIA) to Fort-de-France (FDF), the euro as currency, and the volcanoes and forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. She proudly noted that Martinique produces “the best rum in the Caribbean,” a light-hearted claim that drew smiles from her colleagues.Her presentation spotlighted Saint-Pierre, the historic city devastated by the 1902 eruption of Mount Pelée and now widely regarded as the “Pompeii of the Caribbean.” Frozen in time, the ruins of Saint-Pierre offer a fascinating window into the past and remain one of Martinique’s most compelling cultural draws. The site, a key French port during the American Revolutionary War, will mark a timely anniversary in 2026: 250 years since U.S. independence forces operating from Saint-Pierre disrupted British shipping, protecting the young United States from attacks and reinforcements.Yet it was Wiltord’s broader call for unity that became an emotional high point of the session. Echoing themes of recovery and collaboration raised by her fellow panelists — Victoria Harper of the Jamaica Tourist Board describing the island’s swift post-Hurricane Melissa rebound, Chrystal Bethell of The Bahamas Tourist Office highlighting 700 islands of diverse experiences, and Chimarie Morillo of St. Kitts Tourism Authority emphasizing community immersion and relaxed luxury — Wiltord affirmed the power of collective beauty and resilience.“The beauty of the Caribbean is its diversity,” she said. “Each destination has a character, has something special to deliver — architecture, cuisine, art and music. Reggae is not zouk, but we all have to dance what we have to dance!” Highlighting the warmth and resilience of the people of the region, she credited CTO for fostering solidarity with the region.The panel addressed common travel advisor questions head-on: debunking perceptions of distance with short flights from major U.S. gateways; value-driven cost through Martinique’s diverse accommodations, no departure taxes, and affordable local food; and familiarity, sharing that each island offers fresh discoveries even for repeat visitors.As the session concluded to warm applause, Wiltord’s message of unity lingered. In an era of climate challenges and shifting travel patterns, she positioned the Caribbean not as competing destinations but as a family of destinations that rise together. For travel advisors, the takeaway was unmistakable: the region’s greatest strength is its shared story, and the destinations’ representatives ensured that every story continues to be told with passion, pride and purpose.

