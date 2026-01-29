CyCognito Recognized as One of The Most Popular New Integrations in the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) Partner Index 2025

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyCognito , an external exposure management platform, today announced its recognition in the inaugural WIN Partner Index 2025. This data-driven benchmark, published by cloud security leader Wiz, highlights the integrations that are essential to modern cloud security programs based on real-world adoption and impact.CyCognito was specifically recognized as one of the Most Popular New Integrations among customers. This recognition underscores CyCognito’s commitment to an open security ecosystem, where shared context and seamless interoperability allow security teams to act with more speed and confidence.“We’re excited to be recognized as one of the most popular new integrations in the WIN Partner Index,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO of CyCognito. “This reinforces what we are hearing in the field: security teams need deeper visibility across known and unknown assets, validation through active testing, and clearer prioritization. Our Wiz integration delivers that by bringing outside-in discovery and CyCognito’s autonomous DAST into Wiz workflows, so teams can confirm real-world issues and focus remediation on what matters most.”The Index revealed several key industry trends, most notably that cloud security no longer lives in a single tool or single team. By meeting teams where they collaborate and build, security becomes easier to act on, more scalable across the organization, and accessible without expecting everyone to be a security expert."The WIN Partner Index offers a new lens into how integrations perform where it matters most: in the hands of real teams," said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. "This inaugural report demonstrates the value Cycognito brings to the WIN ecosystem as one of the most popular new integrations built in 2025. It's a great example of what's possible when partners align around a shared goal, building an open ecosystem where context flows freely and security becomes a team sport." Download the WIN Partner Index 2025 to see why CyCognito was recognized as a Most Popular New Integration.About CyCognitoCyCognito is an external exposure management platform that reduces risk by discovering, testing and prioritizing security issues. The platform scans billions of websites, cloud applications and APIs and uses advanced AI to identify the most critical risks and guide remediation.Emerging companies, government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations rely on CyCognito to secure and protect from growing threats. For more information, visit https://www.cycognito.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.