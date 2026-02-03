Endless Night LA Vampire Ball Returns Feb 15, 2026 with 'My Bloody Valentine' Theme and Guest Ve Neill

Three-Time Oscar Winner Ve Neill and "Good Witch of Hollywood" Patti Negri to Host Gothic Masquerade at Historic Belasco Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endless Night Productions invites guests to a night of gothic enchantment at the 2026 Endless Night Vampire Ball in Los Angeles. The event will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the historic Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

This year’s theme, "My Bloody Valentine," promises an immersive experience that blends elegance, allure, and supernatural style. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event is described as a Venetian masquerade meets a vampire court with the energy of a rock concert and the elegance of burlesque cabaret, set to become one of the most unforgettable gatherings in the vampire nightlife world.

The 2026 Los Angeles Vampire Ball is co-produced by Patti Negri, the internationally known television personality and producer often called “The Good Witch of Hollywood.” Known for her work on Discovery's Ghost Adventures and Portals to Hell, Negri is also an international best-selling author and award-winning podcaster. Her latest book, "Dollcraft: A Witch’s Guide to Poppet Magick and Haunted Dolls," was released by Llewellyn in 2025.

Joining the festivities as celebrity guest is legendary makeup artist Ve Neill. A three-time Academy Award winner, Neill is best known for her work on iconic films including "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," “The Lost Boys,” and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. Her visionary artistry has helped define the modern gothic and fantasy genres on screen.

Endless Night was founded by Father Sebastiaan, impresario of the vampire subculture and author of the upcoming memoir series "The Vampire Sebastiaan." What began in 1996 with the Vampyre Ball of New York has since expanded to cities around the globe, including Paris, Amsterdam, Salem, Barcelona, Prague, Berlin, Vienna, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Dallas. Though Sebastiaan has stepped back from day-to-day operations to focus on his health and writing, he continues to serve as a creative consultant for the brand.

The Belasco Theatre, a former mega church, provides the perfect setting for this theatrical evening. Guests are encouraged to dress in gothic, romantic, or Victorian attire and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of seductive elegance. The event will feature haunting décor, immersive entertainment, bloodbath and absinthe cocktails, and captivating performances by artists and DJs throughout the night.

Details:

Belasco Theatre

Los Angeles, California

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Doors open at 9 PM

Tickets and more information:

www.endlessnight.com/losangeles2026

Disclaimer: Endless Night is for entertainment purposes only. Endless Night Productions, its affiliates, and contractors are not affiliated with or endorsed by any third-party film, brand, or intellectual property. All names, characters, and creative works remain the property of their respective owners.

