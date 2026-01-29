Homeowners Urged to Check Roofs as Snowstorm Thaws Across the Region

Experts outline warning signs homeowners should watch for as thawing snow and ice increase the risk of roof leaks and interior water damage.

Snow and ice can damage a roof in ways homeowners may not see right away. As the thaw begins, early inspections are critical to prevent water intrusion and costly repairs.” — Douglas Greenhaw, Owner, Summit Roofing & Restoration

ATOKA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREE post-storm inspections available from Memphis to Nashville, Northeast Arkansas, and North MississippiAs communities across the Mid-South begin recovering from a significant winter storm that brought heavy snow, ice accumulation, and rapidly fluctuating temperatures, roofing professionals are warning homeowners that the most serious roof damage often appears after the storm has passed.According to Summit Roofing & Restoration, a licensed and insured roofing company with offices in Atoka, Dyersburg, Dickson, Jackson, and Clarksville (TN), as well as Jonesboro (AR), the current freeze-thaw cycle poses a heightened risk to residential and commercial roofing systems throughout West and Middle Tennessee, Northeast Arkansas, and North Mississippi, including the Oxford area.“Snow and ice place extreme stress on a roof,” said Douglas Greenhaw, owner of Summit Roofing & Restoration. “As temperatures rise, melting snow can become trapped by ice dams or damaged shingles, forcing water beneath the roof surface. Many homeowners won’t realize there’s a problem until water stains or leaks appear—at which point the damage is already advanced.”Why Post-Storm Roof Inspections Are CriticalRoofing experts note that winter storm damage is frequently hidden from view. Ice buildup, wind-lifted shingles, and compromised flashing may not be visible from the ground, yet they can allow water intrusion once thawing begins or the next rainfall occurs.Summit Roofing & Restoration encourages homeowners across Memphis, Nashville, Jackson, Clarksville, surrounding Tennessee communities, Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas, and North Mississippi including Oxford, to watch for the following warning signs in the days and weeks following the storm:Ice dams along roof edges and gutters, which can trap melting snow and force water under shinglesCracked, curled, loose, or missing shingles caused by ice weight and high windsInterior indicators such as ceiling stains, damp insulation, or musty odors in atticsGutters pulling away or sagging under the weight of ice and snowTree limbs or storm debris damage impacting roof surfaces“Winter damage often starts small but escalates quickly if left unchecked,” Greenhaw explained. “Early inspections allow homeowners to address issues before they turn into extensive interior damage.”Insurance Considerations Following Winter StormsMany forms of storm-related roof damage may be covered under homeowners insurance policies. However, timely inspections and proper documentation are critical when determining next steps.“A professional roof inspection gives homeowners a clear understanding of their roof’s condition and creates documentation that may be necessary if an insurance claim is filed,” said Greenhaw. “Delaying an inspection can complicate the claims process and lead to preventable out-of-pocket expenses.”Regional Availability & Industry CredentialsSummit Roofing & Restoration is currently offering FREE post-storm roof inspections throughout West and Middle Tennessee, including Memphis, Nashville, Jackson, Clarksville, Dickson, Dyersburg, and Atoka, as well as Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas, and North Mississippi communities including Oxford.The company is licensed and insured and holds GAF Master Elitestatus—an elite designation earned by a small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide, signifying advanced training, verified reliability, and adherence to the highest standards of workmanship.“Our teams live and work in the communities we serve,” Greenhaw added. “After a storm like this, being accessible and responsive matters. We’re here to help homeowners protect what is often their largest investment—their home.”About Summit Roofing & RestorationSummit Roofing & Restoration is a regional roofing and exterior services company specializing in residential and commercial roofing, storm damage inspections, and restoration services. With multiple offices across Tennessee, Arkansas, and service coverage into North Mississippi, Summit serves communities from Memphis to Nashville and everywhere in between, as well as Northeast Arkansas and the Oxford, Mississippi area, delivering expert inspections, repairs, and replacements backed by industry-leading credentials.For more information or to schedule a FREE roof inspection, visit

