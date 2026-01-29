FEBICHAM and The Wellbeing Summit 2026 Announce Strategic Alliance for Holistic Health and Sustainability

Diana Figueroa, Leader of The Wellbeing Summit 2026 and Patricio Sepúlveda, President of FEBICHAM.

The international summit will take place March 14, 2026, at FIU in Miami, bringing together leaders in healthcare, business, science, and education.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federation of Binational Chambers of Commerce in the United States (FEBICHAM) and The Wellbeing Summit 2026 announce the signing of an Institutional Cooperation Agreement in connection with the upcoming Wellbeing Summit 2026, which will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the FIU Graham Center Ballrooms, located on the campus of Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida.This strategic alliance aims to strengthen the positioning, visibility, and reach of one of the most relevant international gatherings focused on holistic health and wellbeing, connecting scientific, professional, business, sports, academic, and student communities, while recognizing wellness as a key factor for leadership, productivity, and organizational sustainability.“The Wellbeing Summit 2026 was created to drive a profound shift in how we understand health: moving from reacting to illness to consciously leading our lives through prevention, science, and holistic balance. This alliance with FEBICHAM allows us to amplify this message and bring it to business, professional, academic, and scientific communities that are being called to lead the future of wellbeing,” said Diana Figueroa, Leader of The Wellbeing Summit 2026 and member of INTUS HEALTH – The Way of Life.FEBICHAM is a nonprofit organization that brings together fifteen Binational Chambers of Commerce with presence and representation across multiple countries, serving as a platform for institutional coordination and networking, and promoting initiatives that generate tangible value for its business, professional, and academic communities.From the Federation’s perspective, holistic wellbeing has become a strategic element for business competitiveness and development. “At FEBICHAM, we firmly believe that holistic wellbeing is now a strategic factor for competitiveness, leadership, and business sustainability. This partnership with The Wellbeing Summit 2026 reflects our commitment to providing our Binational Chambers and their communities with access to high-value content, experiences, and spaces that positively impact decision-making and human talent management,” said Patricio Sepúlveda, President of FEBICHAM.The Wellbeing Summit 2026 is an international event led by INTUS HEALTH – The Way of Life, which promotes a profound transformation of the traditional health paradigm by advancing a proactive, preventive, personalized, and science-based model that integrates modern medical advancements with ancestral wisdom, including disciplines such as Ayurveda.The summit convenes scientific leaders, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, athletes, academics, students, and visionaries committed to a new model of conscious, balanced living oriented toward holistic wellbeing, recognizing the direct impact of wellness on productivity, leadership, decision-making, and organizational sustainability.With a strategic focus on the Hispanic community in the United States, The Wellbeing Summit 2026 seeks to empower individuals to take an active role in prevention, health, and wellbeing by integrating cultural identity, science, and innovation.As part of the agreement, FEBICHAM and The Wellbeing Summit 2026 will carry out joint institutional outreach initiatives, promoting the participation of business leaders, representatives of the Binational Chambers, healthcare professionals, and students, as well as creating networking opportunities and access to high-value content related to holistic wellbeing, conscious leadership, and human development.Both institutions recognize each other as Strategic Allies and commit to reflecting this partnership in their institutional communications related to The Wellbeing Summit 2026.For more information about the summit, please visit www.summitforwellbeing.com

