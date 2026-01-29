Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,565 in the last 365 days.

Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU

|Published on: 29th January 2026|Categories: News|

The Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU (January-June 2026) comes at a pivotal moment in the ongoing reform of the EU’s policies in the areas of migration and asylum, culminating with the entry into action of the Pact on Migration and Asylum on 12 June.

According to its programme, the Cypriot Presidency will prioritise the following migration- and asylum-related issues:

  • Ensuring the ‘coherent, fair and effective implementation’ of the Pact on Migration and Asylum
  • Promoting ‘a more efficient, coherent and balanced’ European returns system
  • Concluding negotiations on the safe third country concept and the EU list of safe countries of origin
  • Advancing the ‘efficiency’ of the external dimension of migration ‘based on a “whole of route” approach and respecting geographical balance’, including through ‘mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with key international partners on a “more for more” basis’.

In addition, it has committed to ‘initiate and conclude’ negotiations on the planned EU directive on migrant smuggling and to promote the ‘swift implementation’ of the Pact for the Mediterranean.

On 22 January, the Cypriot Presidency hosted an informal Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council meeting in Nicosia. EU interior ministers discussed “sustainable approaches to return and reintegration”, Syria and Afghanistan, and the functioning of the Schengen Area. Other high-level migration- and asylum-related events in the coming months include:

Relevant ECRE publications

See also

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.