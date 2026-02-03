INSPYR Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2026 Best of Staffing Client Gold and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence
Award winners have consistently earned industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients and placed talent.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leader in technology and talent solutions, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Gold Award and the Best of Staffing Talent 15 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to clients and candidates. The company has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for 9 consecutive years and the Best of Staffing Talent Award for 16 consecutive years.
“Being recognized once again by ClearlyRated is a tremendous honor and a true testament to the commitment of our team members,” said Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions. “Their dedication, expertise, and passion consistently set us apart and drive outstanding outcomes for our clients and candidates. We’re grateful for the trust placed in us and remain focused on raising the standard, delivering innovative solutions, and making a lasting impact across the industry.”
ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services they receive. Meanwhile, job seekers who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
INSPYR Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.6% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 55%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 71.8% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50%.
"It’s an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing and recruiting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a leading expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our tailored offerings include a wide variety of professional services, project solutions, managed services, and talent resources, all bolstered by our strategic partnerships with cutting-edge technology services. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.
About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
