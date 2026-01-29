NC Labor Commissioner to Speak at ABC Carolinas Safety Summit Presented by Milwaukee

The ABC Carolinas Safety Summit brings together construction leaders, safety professionals, and industry experts

Redefining Safety: Culture, Leadership, and the Future of Our Industry

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABC Carolinas) announced today that Luke Farley, North Carolina Commissioner of Labor, will headline the 2026 ABC Carolinas Safety Summit, presented by Milwaukee, this February. Commissioner Farley will address the latest workplace safety regulations and share what contractors can expect in the year ahead.The ABC Carolinas Safety Summit brings together construction leaders, safety professionals, and industry experts to focus on proactive strategies that strengthen jobsite safety through culture, leadership, and accountability. In addition to Commissioner Farley, the summit will feature speakers from Hensel Phelps, DPR Construction, W.M. Jordan, and Samet, who will discuss real-world safety challenges and solutions facing contractors in today’s economic climate.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction industry recorded more than 1,000 fatal work injuries in 2023, accounting for roughly one in five workplace fatalities nationwide. The data underscores the continued importance of advancing safety leadership and accountability across the industry.“These numbers remind us why safety leadership matters at every level,” said Christi Powell, President and CEO of ABC Carolinas. “The Safety & Health Summit is about bringing our industry together to share ideas, strengthen culture, and push safety performance forward so that every worker has the opportunity to go home safely at the end of the day.”“Safety isn’t a rulebook, it’s a mindset,” Powell added. “When we redefine safety through strong culture and courageous leadership, we don’t just prevent incidents; we build trust, elevate performance, and shape the future of our industry, one jobsite, one decision, one person at a time.”The ABC Carolinas Safety Summit is designed to equip companies with practical insights, leadership perspectives, and regulatory updates that help reduce risk, protect workers, and strengthen overall performance across the construction industry.The 2026 ABC Carolinas Safety Summit will take place in February in North Carolina. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. 🔗 Register Here About ABC CarolinasAssociated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABC Carolinas) represents general contractors, construction management firms, specialty contractors, various material and equipment suppliers, and service providers all dedicated to the construction industry in North and South Carolina. Based in Charlotte, NC, ABC Carolinas is one of 67 chapters of ABC, a national association representing more than 23,000 members. South Carolina has three regional ABC councils – Midlands, Upstate and Lowcountry. North Carolina has four regional councils – Charlotte, Triad, Triangle and Coastal. For more information and news, visit www.abccarolinas.org and www.abc.org . Follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.