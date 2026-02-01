A New Nationwide Kindness Challenge Is Teaching Kids Empathy—One Cake at a Time

Cake Kindness Challenge Participant Giving her Cake to an Elderly Neighbor

Families Across the Country Are Invited to Bake Cakes, Give Them Away, and Learn Kindness Through a Simple, Hands-On Challenge

Books can open hearts—and when you add an experience, you can change lives. This challenge was created to give kids a tangible way to see how something small—like a cake—can create smiles.” — Jeana Atkison

IONA, ID, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A children’s publisher and a national nonprofit are joining forces in an unexpected way to help kids turn kindness into action. Paper Seed Press , in partnership with Icing Smiles, announced the launch of the Cake Kindness Challenge , a new initiative inviting children and families to bake cakes and give them away as acts of kindness. Launching February 1, the challenge is inspired by the upcoming picture book How to Bake a Cake and is designed to help kids experience empathy, connection, and generosity through hands-on participation—while supporting a nonprofit mission that brings joy to families facing critical illness.The Cake Kindness Challenge encourages children to move beyond reading about kindness and actually practice it. Families who participate bake a cake together, gift it to someone in their community, and share the experience as part of a collective movement rooted in compassion. Participants’ recipes and stories will be included in a forthcoming children’s Cake Kindness Cookbook, further amplifying the voices of kids choosing to make a difference.The challenge grew directly out of How to Bake a Cake , a picture book that tells the story of children who discover that baking for someone else is about far more than dessert—it’s about love, sacrifice, and showing up for others. That message closely mirrors the mission of Icing Smiles, a nonprofit that provides custom cakes to children battling critical illness and their families during some of life’s most difficult moments.“Books can open hearts—and when you add experience, you can change lives,” said Jeana Atkison, founder of Paper Seed Press. “This challenge was created to give kids a tangible way to live out the message of the story and see how something small—like a cake—can bring joy, comfort, and connection.”By partnering with Icing Smiles, the initiative highlights how everyday acts of kindness can have real emotional impact, while introducing children to the power of service and generosity at an early age.“At Icing Smiles, we believe baking is a powerful expression of love, connection, and hope—and the ‘why’ behind everything we do. Our partnership with Paper Seed Press beautifully extends that belief beyond the cake and into a story that inspires children to bake a difference. Through How to Bake a Cake and the Cake Kindness Challenge, we’re empowering families to turn kindness into action and, together, create even more SMILES for those who need them most.”The Cake Kindness Challenge opens to families nationwide on February 1, alongside pre-orders for How to Bake a Cake. More information about participation, the cookbook, and the partnership can be found at www.paperseedpress.com

Cake Kindness Challenge

