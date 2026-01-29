Fajon in Riga: In the current geopolitical situation, EU unity and a decisive, coordinated response are crucial

SLOVENIA, January 29 - Ministers Fajon and Braže discussed the excellent cooperation and political dialogue between the two countries, as well as their strong economic ties, which have been further bolstered by the launch of direct flights between Ljubljana and Riga. “This has increased air connectivity, enhanced personal connections and opened up new opportunities for closer cooperation. We are already seeing an increase in the number of tourists visiting both countries, which we hope will further boost our economic collaboration,” said Minister Fajon, who is particularly optimistic about this prospect. There are many ways to strengthen economic ties, particularly in sectors such as wood processing, IT, cybersecurity, transport and logistics, energy and startup ecosystems. The ministers also devoted considerable time to discussing the situation in Ukraine, possible solutions for a lasting and just peace, and the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Iran.

Minister Fajon shared Slovenia's experiences of its UN Security Council membership with her Latvian counterpart. Slovenia's two-year term on the Council ended in December, after which Latvia took over. Fajon said that Slovenia was a strong advocate of close cooperation among the elected Council members: “We defended international law and the UN Charter, as well as the strengthening of multilateralism and the promotion of strong, innovative and constructive cooperation among the ten elected members – E10. We believe that our principled approach and absence of double standards had a positive impact on the Council's work, enabling progress to be made, even on contentious issues”. She added that, given the deep divisions within the Council, it was extremely difficult and unpredictable to find common ground among its members: “Slovenia made every effort to bridge the differences and promote all issues aimed at ensuring the Council's effective work. We also dedicated a lot of attention to women, peace and security, climate change and gender-based violence. However, in 2025, we encountered greater opposition within the Council”. Fajon assessed Slovenia's membership of the Council as a success, and wished Latvia two exceptional years on the UN's main body responsible for maintaining international peace and stability. She also shared Slovenia's experience on the Council with the Latvian diplomatic corps during their annual meeting.

We need a strong, united and expanded Europe

On 26 January, Latvia celebrated Diplomacy Day, marking the 105th anniversary of the first de iure international recognition of its independence. Minister Fajon congratulated Minister Baiba Braže, emphasising the importance of maintaining a diplomatic approach in such a challenging geopolitical environment. The two ministers discussed the current global situation and agreed that Europe should assume more responsibility for its own security and resilience by working alongside other partners. “It is crucial that the EU presents a united front and responds decisively and in a coordinated manner to events that affect our interests and values. In order to become a stronger external actor, the EU must increase its efforts to become more resilient and autonomous,” said Minister Fajon. She also emphasised that Slovenia believes NATO plays a crucial role in safeguarding European and transatlantic security.

“I am delighted that Latvia has joined the Slovenian-German initiative to introduce qualified majority voting in the enlargement process. By 2030 at the latest, the European Union must expand to include the countries of the Western Balkans and the Eastern Neighbourhood that are ready for it. We need a strong, united and expanded Europe. Enlargement is a geostrategic necessity today,” she added.

Visit to the NATO Multinational Brigade in Ādaži

As a responsible NATO and EU member, Slovenia systematically invests in increasing its capabilities, delivering on its commitments and sharing the burden. In light of this, Minister Fajon visited the Forward Land Force mission of NATO's Multinational Brigade in Ādaži near Riga, where 71 Slovenian soldiers are currently stationed. The brigade's primary objective is to continuously maintain deterrence and defence capabilities in accordance with Allied plans. To achieve the brigade's full operational readiness, the number of permanently deployed allied troops and equipment in Latvia is increasing. Slovenia has participated in the Canadian-led NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia since its establishment in June 2017.