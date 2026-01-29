Collingwood Developer Trevor Hough and TMC Greater Simcoe Pioneer New Four-Unit Housing Model

Trevor Hough, founder of DevCom Homes and advisor at TMC Greater Simcoe A detailed 3D floor plan for the main floor units at 2 Golfview Drive, featuring a modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout TMC Greater Simcoe: Done right from day one. A high-density residential rendering of the upcoming 2 Golfview Drive development in Collingwood, a flagship four-plex project by Trevor Hough. DevCom Homes, founded by Trevor Hough, specializes in high-density residential development and innovative infill housing projects across Collingwood and Greater Simcoe.

Local developer Trevor Hough utilizes Collingwood’s new zoning bylaws to launch high-density rental projects, aiming to provide immediate relief for residents.

When you're allowed to do four units on each lot, that's really when the numbers made sense. We need buildings up now.” — Trevor Hough, Developer and Mortgage Expert

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the regional housing crisis intensifies, local developer Trevor Hough and the team at TMC Greater Simcoe are taking proactive steps to increase rental supply in Collingwood. Following the Town of Collingwood’s landmark 2024 zoning bylaw amendment, Hough has become one of the first builders to break ground on high-density residential projects that maximize the potential of traditional residential lots.

The updated bylaw, a direct result of recommendations from the town’s affordable housing master plan, now permits up to four housing units per residential lot and significantly reduces parking minimums. This local change builds upon the provincial Bill 23: The More Homes Built Faster Act (2022), which originally allowed for three units per property Ontario-wide. For Hough, a Collingwood native and power line technician turned mortgage agent, the jump from three to four units was the critical tipping point for project feasibility.

“When you're allowed to do four units on each lot, that's really when the numbers made sense,” says Trevor Hough, founder of DevCom Homes and a leading advisor at TMC Greater Simcoe. “In Collingwood, land is expensive. By increasing density, we can distribute the cost of land, development charges, and construction across more units, making the project viable where it otherwise wouldn’t be.”

The flagship project located at 2 Golfview Drive serves as a blueprint for modern infill development. The project consists of two four-plexes in a semi-detached configuration, totaling eight new rental units. The development offers a mix of one-bedroom (500 sq. ft.) and two-bedroom (1,000 sq. ft.) layouts. Designed with modern energy efficiency in mind, these units are intended to attract local professionals who are currently being priced out of the market by high-end luxury rentals.

The financial logistics of such builds are substantial. Hough notes that development charges for the Golfview project totaled approximately $300,000, with an additional $200,000 required for financing and construction carrying costs. By utilizing the four-unit rule, developers can qualify for loans that are roughly 25% higher, which is essential for covering the $350,000-per-unit all-in construction cost.

Beyond his own projects, Hough is fostering a community of local investors through ongoing real estate meet-ups. His goal is to demystify the development process and encourage other small-scale builders to utilize the "four-plex" model. He estimates that approximately 20 new housing units are currently in various stages of development through this collaborative network in Collingwood.

“I just share everything I know. Nothing's a secret,” Hough adds. “Small developers are going to be able to make a bigger impact than what people would typically think. If we don't have supply and people keep moving into town, rents will only go higher. We need units now.”

Looking toward the future, TMC Greater Simcoe is planning additional infill developments, including a three-bedroom rental build on Saunders Street targeted specifically at families wishing to live near local elementary schools.

The Golfview development is slated for occupancy in March. TMC Greater Simcoe remains committed to their core philosophy: "Done right from day one. Choose TMC Greater Simcoe."

About TMC Greater Simcoe:

TMC Greater Simcoe is a premier mortgage and real estate investment advisory firm serving the Simcoe County region. Guided by the slogan, "Done right from day one," the firm specializes in providing tailored financial solutions for homebuyers and strategic guidance for real estate investors. By combining deep local market knowledge with a commitment to community growth, TMC Greater Simcoe helps clients navigate the evolving housing landscape with confidence.

For those looking to learn more about the local market, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of tools and educational articles via their Resources page.

About DevCom Homes:

Founded by Trevor Hough, DevCom Homes is a Collingwood-based development company focused on high-density infill projects. Leveraging years of technical expertise and a deep connection to the community, DevCom Homes specializes in creating modern, energy-efficient multi-unit residential buildings that address the critical need for rental supply in Ontario.

