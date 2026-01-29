Submit Release
Public Timed Online Auction Announced Following Store Closure of Appliance & Kitchen Outlet

Appliance & Kitchen Outlet in Woodland Hills CA, Everything Must Go - Bid Now!

Appliance & Kitchen Outlet in Woodland Hills CA, Everything Must Go! Bidding is now open to the public.

Store Closure Sale Sends Appliance Inventory to Public Online Auction

With the store now closed, the public has a rare opportunity to buy quality appliances at true auction pricing — but bidding is time-limited and once the auction closes, this opportunity is gone”
— Roy Gamityan

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Asset Sales announces a public timed online auction following the store closure of Appliance & Kitchen Outlet. Buyers will have the opportunity to bid on hundreds of appliances and related inventory at auction pricing.

The auction includes a large selection of refrigerators, ranges, ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, washers, dryers, and other home essentials. Inventory features new, open-box, overstock, and scratch-and-dent merchandise. All items will be sold to the highest bidder.

This event provides an outstanding buying opportunity for homeowners, contractors, landlords, property managers, developers, and resellers seeking quality appliances at significant savings compared to traditional retail pricing.

Auction Details

Event: Public Timed Online Auction – Store Closed
Auctioneer: United Asset Sales
Business: Appliance & Kitchen Outlet
Format: Timed online bidding only
Bidding Platform: BidSpotter.com
Lots Open Now: Yes
Closing Date & Time: Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM PST
Preview / Inspection (On-Site):
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, February 9, 10, 11, 2026
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST

Location:
Appliance & Kitchen Outlet
6415 De Soto Avenue, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Bid / View Catalog:
https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscunited/catalogue-id-united4-10193

For more information and upcoming auctions, visit www.unitedassetsales.com.

ABOUT UNITED ASSET SALES
United Asset Sales is a national industrial and commercial equipment auction company specializing in asset disposition for businesses nationwide. Roy Gamityan, Auctioneer, has more than thirty years of experience in the auction industry and is widely recognized for delivering professional, results-driven auction services. For more information, visit www.unitedassetsales.com or connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/united-asset-sales-roy-gamityan-auctioneer-9744b067/

Roy Gamityan
United Asset Sales
+1 818-264-4232
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

