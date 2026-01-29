Public Timed Online Auction Announced Following Store Closure of Appliance & Kitchen Outlet

United Asset Sales Logo Appliance & Kitchen Outlet in Woodland Hills CA, Everything Must Go! Bidding is now open to the public. Partial Auction Inventory from Appliance & Kitchen Outlet in Woodland Hills CA. Bid Now before the opportunity is gone.

Store Closure Sale Sends Appliance Inventory to Public Online Auction

With the store now closed, the public has a rare opportunity to buy quality appliances at true auction pricing — but bidding is time-limited and once the auction closes, this opportunity is gone” — Roy Gamityan

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Asset Sales announces a public timed online auction following the store closure of Appliance & Kitchen Outlet. Buyers will have the opportunity to bid on hundreds of appliances and related inventory at auction pricing.

The auction includes a large selection of refrigerators, ranges, ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, washers, dryers, and other home essentials. Inventory features new, open-box, overstock, and scratch-and-dent merchandise. All items will be sold to the highest bidder.

This event provides an outstanding buying opportunity for homeowners, contractors, landlords, property managers, developers, and resellers seeking quality appliances at significant savings compared to traditional retail pricing.

Auction Details

Event: Public Timed Online Auction – Store Closed

Auctioneer: United Asset Sales

Business: Appliance & Kitchen Outlet

Format: Timed online bidding only

Bidding Platform: BidSpotter.com

Lots Open Now: Yes

Closing Date & Time: Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM PST

Preview / Inspection (On-Site):

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, February 9, 10, 11, 2026

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST

Location:

Appliance & Kitchen Outlet

6415 De Soto Avenue, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Bid / View Catalog:

https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscunited/catalogue-id-united4-10193

ABOUT UNITED ASSET SALES

United Asset Sales is a national industrial and commercial equipment auction company specializing in asset disposition for businesses nationwide. Roy Gamityan, Auctioneer, has more than thirty years of experience in the auction industry and is widely recognized for delivering professional, results-driven auction services. For more information, visit www.unitedassetsales.com or connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/united-asset-sales-roy-gamityan-auctioneer-9744b067/

