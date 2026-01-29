Rialto Vacations Unveils 'Owner’s Portal' to Help Timeshare Owners Combat Rising Maintenance Fees

Rialto Multichannel Distribution Owner's Portal Dashboard

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rialto Vacations, a growing online marketplace for verified timeshare rentals, today announced the launch of its new Owner’s Portal. The portal gives timeshare owners simple tools to create listings for free, receive pricing guidance, and market their unused vacation time across the most visited vacation rental websites.

As maintenance fees at major resort brands continue to climb, many owners are left paying for vacation ownership they cannot always use. The Rialto Vacations Owner’s Portal offers an easy, owner-friendly way to earn income from unused timeshare weeks.

“For too long, renting out a timeshare has meant paying upfront fees, reaching too few travelers, and getting little to no guidance along the way,” said Chris Finke, Co-Founder of Rialto Vacations. “We’re excited to launch the Rialto Vacations Owner’s Portal, a modern platform that helps owners manage their listings, get pricing guidance, and reach millions of travelers, with no listing fees or commissions.”

The Rialto Vacations Owner’s Portal includes several key features:

- Zero-Fee Listings: Owners can list their timeshare weeks for free.

- Expanded Distribution: Listings are promoted across a curated network of high-traffic travel websites to reach millions of potential guests.

- Safe-Link Messaging: A secure messaging system that helps manage guest inquiries while protecting the owner’s private contact information.

The portal launch follows Rialto Vacations’ recent rebranding from Resort Rentals International, signaling a new era of technology-led service for the Florida-based company.

“Our goal is to be a true partner to the owner,” added Finke. “We offer fast, real human support and expert guidance so owners can rent with confidence.”

Timeshare owners can access the Owner’s Portal and get started in just a few minutes at www.RialtoVacations.com/owners/features.

About Rialto Vacations

Rialto Vacations is a licensed seller of travel (#ST43981) and bonded online marketplace specializing in the rental of timeshare and resort villas. Based in Central Florida, Rialto Vacations provides a secure, transparent platform where owners can offset their ownership costs and travelers can book premium accommodations at exclusive rates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.