As Florida’s Renovation Market Grows, One Company Disrupting the Industry with Pricing Transparency

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report shows Florida bucks the trend of slowing home renovations nationally and is expecting growth in the $522 billion industry in 2026. Revive Design & Renovation has announced the launch of its new Instant Estimate pricing tool, a first-of-its-kind experience designed to answer the most common question homeowners ask when considering a remodel: How much will this cost?Now live on the company’s website, the Instant Estimate tool allows homeowners across Tampa, Orlando , and throughout central Florida to explore realistic remodeling cost ranges before scheduling a consultation or beginning the design process. The launch reflects a growing shift in the remodeling industry toward transparency and client empowerment, areas where Revive Design & Renovation is intentionally leading rather than following.“For most homeowners, cost is the first question, yet it is often the hardest answer to get,” said Justin Caballero, President & Co-Founder of Revive Design & Renovation. “We believe homeowners deserve clarity upfront. This tool puts information where it belongs, directly in the hands of the client, so they can plan confidently from the very beginning.”While many industries have adapted to this shift, remodeling has traditionally remained guarded when it comes to pricing. Revive Design & Renovation’s Instant Estimate tool challenges that norm by offering a self-guided way to understand remodeling investment ranges based on real project data and Florida-specific considerations. Rather than replacing professional consultation, the tool is designed to make those conversations more productive by aligning expectations from the start.Remodeling in Florida presents unique challenges, from permitting requirements to climate considerations. Revive Design & Renovation has tailored its approach to serve homeowners throughout Central Florida, including Tampa, Orlando, St. Pete, Clearwater, and Sarasota.The Instant Estimate tool acts as the first step in a fully managed remodeling process that includes in-house design, permitting, materials coordination, and professional project management.Revive Design & Renovation is known for delivering a comprehensive remodeling experience that extends well beyond pricing transparency. Key value-driven services include:24/7 custom client portal accessFull in-house permitting and inspection coordinationFive-year workmanship warrantyAward-winning in-house design team with 14 NARI awardsFirst-class design studio experienceMaterials and logistics managementExtensive supplier networkDedicated professional project managementThese services ensure homeowners receive clarity, consistency, and accountability from initial planning through project completion.By launching the Instant Estimate tool, Revive Design & Renovation is setting a new standard for how remodeling companies engage with clients at the earliest stage of the process.“This is about giving homeowners what they want and what they deserve,” Caballero added. “Clear information, honest expectations, and the confidence to move forward without pressure.”Homeowners can access the Instant Estimate tool directly at:To learn more about the thinking behind the tool and Revive’s client-first approach, readers are encouraged to visit the full article on the company website.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is challenging industry norms by being upfront about pricing, timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, a five-year warranty, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.

