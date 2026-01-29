City of Lawrence and Lawrence Arts Center Invite All to Connection Fair and Film Screening

The City of Lawrence, in partnership with the Lawrence Arts Center, invites community members to a special screening of the documentary Join or Die at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at Free State High School. View Join or Die trailer here.

The evening will also feature the Lawrence Connection Fair, a welcoming opportunity for residents to explore ways to get involved in community groups, clubs, service organizations, and causes across Lawrence. The fair will be open 30 minutes before the film (6:30–7 p.m.) and for 30 minutes following the screening.

“Join or Die is an important to film to watch in a room with your community rather than at home streaming on your couch,” said Marlo Angell, Lawrence Arts Center. “At a time when isolation divides us and can foster feelings of negativity and distrust, collective experience fuels us with energy and momentum. Films entertain and educate in ways that we can experience together in a shared time and space, and I’ve seen firsthand the meaningful connections that transpire as folks leave the theatre after seeing this film with springboards of conversation and new motivations. Thank you to City of Lawrence and partners for offering this encore screening free to the community for all to share!”

Join or Die examines decades of research showing how participation in civic and social groups — such as clubs, faith communities, volunteer organizations, and neighborhood groups — strengthens democracy, improves individual health, and builds resilient communities. The film connects national data with a simple local message: Communities thrive when people are connected.

“This event is about belonging,” said Cori Wallace, Director of Communications and Community Relations for the City of Lawrence. “Strong communities with people who feel cared for and connected don’t happen by accident. They’re built when people show up for one another, join something meaningful, and then connect to care for each other. If people feel connected, they will be connected enough to care.”

The Lawrence Connection Fair will feature organizations of all types, including civic, creative, service-oriented, social, and recreational groups. The fair is designed to be informal and pressure-free, offering residents a chance to learn, ask questions, and discover opportunities that match their interests.

The event is open to the public. Community members of all ages, backgrounds, and interests are encouraged to attend, whether they are new to Lawrence or longtime residents looking to deepen their involvement.

Event Details

What: Join or Die Documentary Screening & Lawrence Connection Fair

Join or Die Documentary Screening & Lawrence Connection Fair When: Friday, Feb. 27 Connection Fair from 6:30–7 p.m. and following the film Film Screening at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 Where : Free State High School Commons, 4700 Overland Dr.

: Free State High School Commons, 4700 Overland Dr. Cost: Free; registration encouraged

Registration details can be found on our website: lawrenceks.gov/connection-fair

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.