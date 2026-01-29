Betsy Dale Adams Confronts America’s Historical Deception in New Book 'Culture Shock and The Lies We Learned'

A former nurse turns truth-teller, exposing how generations were misled about slavery, segregation, and the Civil Rights era.

GULF BREEZE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book: Culture Shock and The Lies We Learned: The Truth That Must Stand by Betsy Dale Adams is an unflinching reflection on growing up in the Jim Crow South after living in an integrated North. Through vivid storytelling, Adams revisits her childhood experiences during the Civil Rights era—when the ideals of equality her mother taught her clashed with the harsh realities of segregation, racism, and historical distortion.More than a memoir, this book is a reckoning with America’s educational and cultural legacy. Adams examines how history was rewritten to soften the brutal truths of slavery, glorify the Confederacy, and perpetuate systemic bias. She contrasts the “fairy tale” history taught in schools with the raw, uncomfortable truths she uncovered later in life through research and lived experience.As she connects the racial injustices of the past with current events threatening truth in education today, Adams delivers a message that is both urgent and necessary: history cannot be erased. The only way forward is through truth.Key Highlights:• Personal Narrative Meets Historical Truth: Adams blends her firsthand childhood experiences with factual historical accounts of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and desegregation.• Revealing the Educational Deception: Exposes how Southern textbooks romanticized slavery and misrepresented the Civil War to preserve white supremacy.• Civil Rights Through a Child’s Eyes: A deeply emotional perspective from a young girl navigating life in the segregated South after losing her mother.• Truth vs. Fiction in Modern America: A timely exploration of the ongoing debate about what should be taught in schools—and why factual history must prevail.• A Wake-Up Call for the Next Generation: Encourages young readers to confront uncomfortable truths, understand the past, and protect the integrity of education for the future.About the Author:Betsy Dale Adams was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1957. Her family moved to Michigan before relocating to Alabama during the height of the Civil Rights movement. The daughter of a strong, equality-driven mother, Betsy grew up with a clear moral compass that clashed with the segregationist culture surrounding her.After becoming a Registered Nurse and later a college instructor, Adams turned to writing as a means of advocacy and reflection. Her earlier work chronicled the tragic kidnapping and murder of her brother, highlighting the urgent need for gun safety. In Culture Shock and The Lies We Learned, she revisits her own upbringing, confronting the lies of her education and unveiling the uncomfortable truths of America’s racial past.Now retired, Betsy lives with her husband, cherishing her daughters and grandchildren while continuing to use her voice to inspire understanding, equality, and truth.

