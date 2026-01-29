Governor Stein Highlights Successful Community-Based Crisis and Mental Health Services

Today Governor Josh Stein visited RHA Health Services’ Alamance County Behavioral Health Center in Burlington to host a roundtable discussion with community leaders highlighting the critical role that crisis and mental health services play in keeping North Carolinians healthy and safe. The Alamance Center is a partnership of county, state, and local management entities (LMEs) that supports individuals with developmental disabilities, substance abuse, and other behavioral health needs.

“We’ve got to do more to get people the health care they need before something bad happens,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This facility provides 24/7 urgent care and on-site stabilization services, which helps people get well and makes us all safer.”

“Having Governor Stein visit our Alamance facility reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the systems that help people during their most vulnerable moments. We’re honored to showcase the impact of these services,” said CEO of RHA Health Services Mickey Atkins.

“One in four people struggle with their mental health, making it critical that we ensure our loved ones are getting quality care at the right time in North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services Director Kelly Crosbie. "Behavioral health urgent care centers provide focused and compassionate care in a more comfortable setting designed specifically for mental health emergencies compared to an emergency department. BHUCs are a vital component in increasing access to care as we work to build a mental health system that meets the needs of all North Carolinians.”

“Facilities like the Alamance Behavioral Health Center are essential to public safety. When people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can get help quickly and appropriately, it reduces strain on law enforcement and emergency rooms and helps prevent crises from escalating. This is how we keep communities safer—by investing in care, coordination, and early intervention,” said Secretary of Public Safety Jeff Smythe.

The Alamance Behavioral Health Center opened in August 2024 and offers a Behavioral Health Urgent Care, which is accessible 24/7 without an appointment or insurance, and a Facility-Based Crisis Center, where trained staff provide around-the-clock care and stabilization. Currently, 80% of individuals seen at the facility are diverted from emergency departments, underscoring its positive impact on individuals and the broader community.

During today’s visit, Governor Stein toured the facility and discussed effective solutions and opportunities for improvement with staff providing direct support and care to individuals in crisis.

Governor Stein has continued to urge the General Assembly to take action on his $195 million public safety proposal, which allocates funding to address law enforcement staffing shortages through pay increases and recruitment and retention bonuses. He also continues to urge the legislature to fully fund Medicaid and restore critical mental health funding cut last year by the General Assembly from the state’s behavioral health system, psychiatric inpatient and crisis beds, and Mental Health Task Force.

Governor Stein has previously visited BHUCs in Charlotte and Greenville, highlighting the need to expand crisis mental health care across the state so North Carolinians in crisis can access the care they need when they need it to keep themselves and others safe.