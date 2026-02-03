Chartis Interactive Launches Advisory Board with Industry Leaders Chris Davey and Jim Butler

Jim Butler & Chris Davey

Chartis Interactive Signals Next Chapter with Advisory Appointments of Chris Davey and Jim Butler.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chartis Interactive LLC , a leading digital consultancy specializing in marketing, experience design, AI, and technology solutions, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board and the appointment of Chris Davey and Jim Butler as its first members. Both seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling digital businesses, shaping strategy, and strengthening organizational foundations, and will provide high-level counsel to support Chartis’ growth and long-term vision.With more than 35 years of leadership experience, Chris Davey has built and scaled high-growth teams and consultancies around the world. He previously held senior leadership roles at global consulting and digital agencies, including Sapient, where he led practices across marketing, technology, and digital transformation. At Chartis, Davey will focus on driving growth strategy, operational excellence, business development, and capability expansion. “Chartis has the right combination of entrepreneurial spirit, real business impact, and forward-looking vision to become a truly differentiated leader in this market,” said Davey. “I look forward to contributing my experience in scaling digital agencies and helping the leadership team accelerate growth while continuing to deliver measurable value to clients.”Jim Butler, a proven operator and growth leader with deep cross-industry expertise, will advise on market positioning, growth planning, organizational development, and long-term strategy. Butler brings extensive hands-on experience leading and scaling digital consultancies, with a strong track record in M&A execution and post-acquisition integration. Most recently, he led the integration of five previously acquired businesses and the acquisition and integration of two additional businesses, resulting in Merkle’s largest P&L. He also led a successful turnaround at LiveArea and has been part of multiple successful exits, experience that will support Chartis in strengthening its operating discipline, accelerating scalable growth, and driving long-term enterprise value in a rapidly evolving marketplace.“Chartis is at a pivotal stage, with the right mix of talent, ambition, and client impact to lead in this next era of transformation underpinned by Artificial Intelligence,” said Butler. “I’m excited to support the leadership team as they continue building a firm that is not only smart and agile but also grounded in creating measurable client value.”Together, Davey and Butler will serve as founding members of the Chartis Advisory Board, guiding the firm’s growth, operational strength, and long-term success.“We’re honored to welcome Chris and Jim as the founding members of our Advisory Board,” said David Bresnahan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Chartis. “Chris brings deep experience in scaling digital organizations, while Jim offers invaluable perspective on growth discipline and long-term value creation. Their combined insight will be instrumental as we continue to evolve the firm.”“Chartis is entering its next chapter,” added Navneet Virk, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Chartis. “With Chris and Jim alongside us, we’re strengthening our foundation to build a differentiated, future-ready firm designed for sustained growth in an AI-driven landscape.”

