Omega Bio-tek Showcases Strategic Automation Partnerships and New Workflow Innovations at SLAS 2026

2026 SLAS Collaboration Partners 2026 SLAS Hamilton Collaboration 2026 SLAS Dynamic Devices Collaboration

Collaborations with top automation, sequencing, & technology partners highlight Omega's commitment to advancing high-throughput nucleic acid purification

By working closely with automation, sequencing, and technology partners, we're able to deliver workflows that solve real-world challenges for our customers.” — Travis Butts, Vice President, Omega Bio-tek

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek, a global leader in nucleic acid purification technologies, announced a series of new workflow collaborations to be featured at the 2026 SLAS International Conference and Exhibition. These partnerships underscore the company's commitment to delivering scalable, automation-ready solutions that empower laboratories to accelerate discovery, improve reproducibility, and streamline complex sample-processing workflows. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #1623 to meet Omega Bio-tek experts, explore the new workflows firsthand, and engage with partner representatives throughout the event.A major highlight of this year's showcase is a new automated workflow featuring the PS6399 Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit on the Hamilton Microlab STAR X Liquid Handler. This integration enables high-throughput purification of liquid blood and saliva samples, with improved inhibitor removal and consistent yields across variable sample types. The workflow will be explored in depth during a Spotlight Talk by Jeff Roeder: "Load, Scan, Purify: Automation-Ready DNA Extraction Across Diverse Same Types" on Tuesday, February 10, at 2:00 pm, in the Exhibition Hall Solutions Spotlight Theater. Omega Bio-tek will also spotlight a specialized magnet for this workflow, with a partner representative available in the booth to discuss its performance advantages.Omega Bio-tek will also debut a new automated plasmid purification workflow using the M1272 Mag-BindEndo-free Plasmid Midi Kit on the Dynamic Devices LYNX Robotic Liquid Handler. This collaboration enables efficient, endotoxin-free plasmid purification suitable for sensitive downstream applications such as transfection and gene editing. The workflow will be featured in a Spotlight Talk at 10:20 am on February 10 in the Exhibition Hall Solutions Spotlight Theater by Tesfaye Kemsi: "Addressing Large-Volume Plasmid Extractions Bottlenecks Through a Fully Automated Workflow," offering attendees a closer look at performance data and automation benefits.In addition, Omega Bio-tek will highlight its ongoing partnership with Plasmidsaurus, which is providing sequencing data for the Mag-BindEndo-free Plasmid Midi Kit. A Plasmidsaurus representative will join Omega Bio-tek in Booth #1623 on February 10 to answer questions about sequencing results, data quality, and workflow integration."Collaboration is at the heart of innovation in our industry," said Travis Butts, Vice President at Omega Bio-tek. "By working closely with automation, sequencing, and technology partners, we're able to deliver workflows that solve real-world challenges for our customers. These partnerships allow us to push boundaries, enhance performance, and ensure researchers have the tools they need to move science forward."Attendees are invited to visit Omega Bio-tek Booth #1623 to meet the team, explore the new workflows, and speak with partner representatives. Don't miss the Spotlight Talks and poster presentations for deeper technical insights into these collaborative innovations. For more information, visit omegabiotek.com.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio ranging from low-throughput to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:media@omegabiotek.com(770) 931-8400

