2026 Survivor Fund Golf Classic Set for April 9 at Disney’s Palm Golf Course, Located at Walt Disney World Resort

Charitable golf tournament proceeds benefit families of fallen towing operators through the International Towing Museum Survivor Fund.

Proceeds from the Survivor Fund Golf Classic directly benefit the Survivor Fund, ensuring we can continue to stand behind the families who have sacrificed so much.” — Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund Committee Chairman

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum Survivor Fund will host the 2026 Survivor Fund Golf Classic on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the renowned Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney’s Palm Golf Course, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.This annual charity golf tournament brings together more than 120 golfers, industry leaders, and supporters for an afternoon of competition, camaraderie, and purpose — raising critical funds to support families of towing and recovery professionals who lost their lives in the line of service.Each year, across the United States and around the world, men and women lose their lives while working in the towing and recovery industry. The Survivor Fund exists to provide financial assistance and support to the families of these fallen heroes during their time of greatest need.“Proceeds from the Survivor Fund Golf Classic directly benefit the Survivor Fund, ensuring we can continue to stand behind the families who have sacrificed so much,” said Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund Committee Chairman. “This tournament is not just a great day of golf, but also a meaningful way to give back.”The event will feature a fun afternoon of golf at one of Central Florida’s premier courses, along with contests, prizes and networking opportunities. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available. Golfers, sponsors, and supporters are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.Additional information, a full schedule, sponsorship details, and player registration are available at towgolf.com About the Survivor FundThe International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum Survivor Fund provides financial assistance to the families of towing and recovery operators who lose their lives in the line of service. Through the generosity of donors and supporters, the Fund helps ensure that no survivor is left without support during times of tragedy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.