Colorectal Cancer Alliance Appoints Alisa Lessing to Board of Directors

Alisa Lessing joins the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alisa Lessing to its Board of Directors, bringing more than three decades of legal, regulatory, and strategic advisory experience to the organization.Alisa is a seasoned strategic advisor and board member, with a distinguished career as a regulatory lawyer at leading global investment and asset management firms, including BlackRock (2013–2025), Goldman Sachs (2000–2013), and Bear Stearns (1995–2000). She holds a B.A. in Political Science from Johns Hopkins University and a J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law.“Alisa’s depth of experience in governance, regulatory strategy, and board leadership will be an incredible asset to the Alliance,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Her strategic mindset, coupled with her passion for wellness and innovation, aligns seamlessly with our mission to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Board.”Alisa brings a deeply personal commitment to the Alliance’s mission. She was a close friend of Joanna Dranikoff, who died of colorectal cancer at the young age of 48. Alisa joins Joanna’s husband and Alliance Board member Lee Dranokoff in their shared determination to drive progress for patients and families.In addition to her professional work in finance and law, Alisa is a dedicated arts advocate. She currently serves as Board Chair of Ars Nova Theatre in New York City and as a Trustee of the Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Her interests also include wellness, functional medicine, longevity, and talent development—areas that complement the Alliance’s work in patient support and advocacy.Alisa resides in New York City with her husband and has two young adult children.The Colorectal Cancer Alliance looks forward to the insight and leadership Alisa will bring as the organization continues to expand its impact for patients, survivors, caregivers, and families affected by colorectal cancer.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND , magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC . We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

