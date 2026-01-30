Author Roxanne Ward Launches Sins of Survival - A Dystopian Thriller Examining Moral Decay in Post-Apocalyptic Society

In her latest book, Roxanne Ward explores the cost of survival when morality becomes the ultimate casualty.

ID, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former middle school educator Roxanne Ward announces the release of Sins of Survival, a dystopian thriller that examines the psychological and ethical toll of surviving in a world where morality has become negotiable. The book, available now in paperback and eBook formats from major retailers, marks Ward's entry into speculative fiction after a 20-year teaching career focused on language arts and science.Author Roxanne Ward, in her gripping dystopian thriller Sins of Survival, delivers a haunting look at what happens when the collapse of civilization forces humanity to confront its darkest instincts and its most dangerous justifications.Following a catastrophic meteor event that shatters global order, society fractures under the rise of powerful corporate regimes and militarized factions.At the bottom of this ruthless hierarchy, everyday people fight desperately to survive while grappling with choices that blur the line between necessity and cruelty. When a devastating secret threatens to destabilize what remains of human civilization, individual lives become expendable, and morality becomes a luxury few can afford.Sins of Survival follows two sisters clinging to hope and searching for answers, and the soldier whose loyalty is tested as duty collides with conscience. As their paths intertwine inside a world built on silent compromise, they are forced to question not only who they can trust but what principles are worth defending when everything else has fallen apart.Ward’s storytelling is defined by exceptional psychological depth, layered tension, and a relentless exploration of ethical collapse. Rather than centering on spectacle or destruction, Sins of Survival focuses on the endearing human spirit despite the steady erosion of compassion, the normalization of cruelty, and the terrifying ease with which “necessary” sins become routine.Blending suspense with emotional resonance, Sins of Survival challenges readers to confront an unsettling question: When survival demands sacrifice, how much of ourselves are we willing to lose?Sins of Survival is available now in paperback and eBook formats from major book retailers About the AuthorRoxanne Ward has always loved putting her thoughts to paper. She was heavily influenced by her father, a college administrator, and his love of literature and fascination with science. She spent six years in the Air Force Reserves before returning to school to pursue a degree.She earned her MS in Education from the University of Idaho and taught middle school classes in language arts and science. Fostering a joy for language and the thrill of learning extended beyond the classroom to her children and grandchildren.After twenty years in teaching, she retired and began her writing career. She lives in Northern Idaho with her husband of forty-three years, and their border terrier, Nikki.For more details visit https://roxannewardauthor.com/ For updates, follow Roxanne Ward on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Roxanne-Ward/100078733231941/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roxannewardauthor

