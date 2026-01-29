Joseph Walters Appointed as Director of the VADOC

Agency News

Agency News January 29, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced the appointment of Joseph Walters as the 11th Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), effective Saturday, January 17.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead this agency and to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia in this role,” said Director Walters. “I am especially grateful for the trust Governor Spanberger has placed in me and for the opportunity to continue working alongside the dedicated professionals of the Virginia Department of Corrections. I look forward to serving the more than 8.8 million Virginians who depend on our work every day.”

Director Walters brings more than 30 years of public safety experience to the position. Most recently, he served as the VADOC’s Senior Deputy Director, a role he assumed in 2025. In 2024, he was appointed to serve as the agency’s chief law enforcement officer while also serving as Deputy Director for Administration, a position to which he was promoted in 2018. Director Walters first joined the VADOC in 2015 as the agency’s human resources director.

He began his public safety career as a local law enforcement officer in Martinsville. In 1993, he joined the Virginia State Police as a state trooper, rising to the rank of captain and division commander.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I plan to get out in the field as much as possible,” Director Walters said. “I want to continue to see the work of our corrections professionals firsthand, and to listen and learn from their experience. Their insight is invaluable, and I believe strongly that the best ideas come from those closest to the work. I also encourage staff, loved ones, and those who care deeply about individuals in our custody or under our supervision to share their thoughts and ideas as we continue our mission to secure a safer Virginia through lasting public safety.”

Director Walters earned his B.S. from Averett College, and his M.P.A. from Virginia Tech. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s National Criminal Justice Command College, and he is completing his PhD in Public Administration through Liberty University.