Country Newcomer Tyce Delk Joins America’s Mountain Festival Lineup

Delk Steps into the Country Music Scene with Hauntingly Powerful Debut

I believe his music will resonate with our town’s vibe.” — Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The America’s Mountain Festival ( AMF ), scheduled for July 11, 2026 at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park, announced today that country newcomer, Tyce Delk , will be joining the lineup at the music festival.Born in Melrose, New Mexico and raised in Lubbock, Texas, Delk draws on his Western roots to craft a modern brand rooted deeply in Eastern New Mexico agriculture and tradition. Delk is a fourth-generation farmer, rancher, and musician whose soulful storytelling springs from a lifetime of wide-open skies and family heritage.According to Delk’s press agent, his debut single, "Adaline," is making waves. Released mid-July 2025, the song channels a blues-inflected country ballad vibe with emotional lyrics like “Let’s make up, don’t break up my heart, Adaline…”. “Adaline” has crossed a remarkable milestone - surpassing 1 million streams in under a week.“We are very happy to book Tyce Delk for our 2026 line up,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group. “I believe his music will resonate with our town’s vibe.”According to his bio, growing up amidst the rhythms of crops and cattle, and the melodies of swing-era music passed down through generations, Delk’s artistic identity is steeped in generational legacy.Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations shared that, “We are excited for the opportunity to have a newcomer like Delk in our midst. People are going to love him!”To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or via email at info@americasmountainfestival.com.Vendor opportunities are available.: https://americasmountainfestival.com/vendors-26 Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are sale now.SAVE THE DATE!July 11, 2026 is the 2nd Annual America’s Mountain Festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp Check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com

