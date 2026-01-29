Axis Integrated Mental Health and Kindbridge Connect Gambling Therapy with Cutting-Edge Psychiatric Treatments

Axis Integrated Mental Health is Colorado's Top Mental Health Clinic for Integrative Psychiatric Care Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a U.S.-based telehealth (online therapy) provider specializing in mental health treatment, with a strong focus on behavioral addictions such as problem gambling and gaming disorders, as well as related conditions like anxie

New Colorado Partnership Creates a Clear Starting Point for Gambling Addiction Treatment and a Faster Path to Advanced Care

Gambling disorder is one of the most misunderstood behavioral health conditions, but it is highly treatable with the right care.” — CEO of Kindbridge

DENVER, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kindbridge Behavioral Health, a Denver-based national provider specializing in gambling addiction treatment, and Axis Integrated Mental Health, an award-winning Colorado psychiatry clinic, announced a new partnership to expand access to care for Coloradans struggling with gambling addiction and related mental health conditions.

The partnership provides a clear care pathway for individuals and families: specialized gambling addiction therapy as the starting point, and advanced psychiatric treatment like Deep TMS and Spravato (esketamine) as the next step when therapy alone is not enough.

“Gambling disorder is one of the most misunderstood behavioral health conditions, but it is highly treatable with the right care,” said Daniel Umfleet, CEO of Kindbridge. “This partnership makes it easier for Colorado families to take action quickly and access specialized treatment that matches the true complexity of the problem.”

A Growing Need in Colorado

Since the launch of legal sports betting in Colorado in 2020, participation has grown significantly, with annual wagering increasing from approximately $2.3 billion to more than $6.3 billion. This growth reflects expanded access to regulated betting options statewide, particularly through mobile platforms.

As access has expanded, so has the importance of ensuring that appropriate supports are available. Public-health research commonly estimates that approximately 5% of individuals who gamble may experience serious gambling-related challenges, representing a meaningful number of Coloradans who could benefit from timely, specialized support.

While Colorado has made important investments in prevention, education, and responsible gambling initiatives, the treatment landscape continues to evolve. Many existing services are not yet fully equipped to address gambling disorder alongside commonly co-occurring mental-health conditions such as depression, ADHD, PTSD, or trauma—highlighting an opportunity to further strengthen the continuum of care.

When Therapy Is Not Enough

This partnership helps fill that gap by offering an integrated model that combines Kindbridge’s gambling-specific therapy with Axis’s advanced psychiatric care. Kindbridge provides specialized gambling addiction therapy and structured support via telehealth, helping individuals intervene early and build recovery skills.

For patients who need additional support, Axis offers advanced interventions that can help accelerate progress:

● Deep TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation): A non-invasive, drug-free treatment targeting brain networks involved in mood regulation and impulse control. Research into TMS for compulsive behaviors and addiction-related symptoms is emerging and may offer hope for patients who have not improved with standard approaches alone.

● Spravato (esketamine): An FDA-approved nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression. For patients whose compulsive gambling is driven by severe depression or emotional numbness, Spravato may help improve symptoms more rapidly, allowing therapy and behavior change to take hold.

“Most people want help for their compulsive behaviors but are unsure of where to even start,” said Liesl Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health’s Cofounder. “This partnership makes it easier for people to start care easily with specialized therapy, then access cutting-edge treatments that can deliver better results than just medication or therapy alone.”

Coloradans can access Kindbridge’s gambling addiction therapy statewide via telehealth, while Axis provides in-person psychiatric care and advanced treatments at its clinics in Denver, Aurora, Boulder, and Westminster.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health stands as one of Colorado’s best mental health clinics, dedicated to transforming lives through a comprehensive and integrative approach to mental health care. Named as the best mental health clinic by the Best of Mile High™ and Boulder County Gold Awards, we are on a mission to address Colorado’s mental health crisis by combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato™ under one roof. Recently recognized by the Denver Business Journal in its Partners in Philanthropy program for the $400K in pro bono mental health care Axis has delivered to Coloradans, and by ColoradoBiz Magazine as the Top Startup of the Year. Axis is accepting new patients for medication management and advanced treatment at all its clinics and new patients can book online at: axismh.com

About Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a pioneering mental health service provider dedicated to supporting individuals facing challenges related to problem gambling and other prevalent mental health issues. With a mission to provide comprehensive care and accessible resources, Kindbridge is committed to helping people take control of their recovery journey, as well as provide necessary mental health education amongst corporate executives, athletes, academia, policy makers, and peers in clinical counseling. If interested in learning more, please visit www.kindbridge.com or call 1-877-426-4258.

