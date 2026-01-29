AHVAP Logo NAP 2026 Nominees

AHVAP Leaders Nominated to Prestigious National Academies of Practice in recognition of national contributions to improving healthcare.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) is pleased to announce that three of our AHVAP Board Officers have been nominated for induction into the prestigious National Academies of Practice (NAP). Jodi Katz, our President-Elect, Amanda Conner, Director-at-Large, and Jasmine Jarrett, Director-at-Large, have each been nominated for this prestigious honor.In addition, AHVAP Certification Center Board of Directors Member, Joanna Williams, has been nominated to the National Academies of Practice.Finally, AHVAP member and Infection Preventionist, Dr. Lynn Burbank has been nominated to the National Academies of Practice for recognition of her interprofessional work in the field.All five of these accomplished healthcare leaders are dedicated to excellence in their field and have made tremendous contributions to the healthcare field as evidenced by this prestigious nomination. Jodi, Amanda, Jasmine, and Joanna are existing AHVAP Fellows and graduates of the year-long AHVAP Executive Leaders Fellowship Program. Additionally, Joanna Williams holds additional fellow designations with the American College of Health Data Management and is a Senior Fellow of the Management and Strategy Institute.Nominations are by invitation only by a current NAP Fellow and are a recognition of these leaders' impacts on their respective fields through their leadership careers. NAP is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 to advise governmental bodies on our healthcare system. Distinguished practitioners and scholars are elected by their peers from multiple different health professions to join the only interprofessional group of healthcare practitioners and scholars dedicated to supporting affordable, accessible, coordinated quality healthcare for all. NAP firmly believes that close collaboration and coordination of different healthcare professions, aligned through a common vision, can advocate for patients and model excellence in interprofessional and preventive care. NAP is dedicated to lifelong learning from, with, and among different healthcare professions to promote and preserve health and well-being for society.All of these individuals have been nominated for induction into the prestigious Nursing Academy of the National Academies of Practice. Congratulations to each of our healthcare leaders and professionals on this tremendous accomplishment and recognition! AHVAP Leaders, President, Anne Marie Orlando, Presidential-Advisor, Karen Niven, Treasurer, Sharon Roberts, and Executive Director, Dr. Hudson Garrett are existing members of the National Academies of Practice. Dr. Hudson Garrett and Karen Niven are inducted Distinguished Fellows and Anne Marie Orlando and Sharon Roberts are inducted Professional Members.About NAP: NAP is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 to advise governmental bodies on our healthcare system. Distinguished practitioners and scholars are elected by their peers from multiple different health professions to join the only interprofessional group of healthcare practitioners and scholars dedicated to supporting affordable, accessible, coordinated quality healthcare for all. NAP firmly believes that close collaboration and coordination of different healthcare professions, aligned through a common vision, can advocate for patients and model excellence in interprofessional and preventive care. NAP is dedicated to lifelong learning from, with, and among different healthcare professions to promote and preserve health and well-being for society.About AHVAP: AHVAP is the preeminent Catalyst and professional association for healthcare value analysis. The Mission of AHVAP is to champion the delivery of patient-centered and evidence-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quintuple Aim across the healthcare continuum of care in collaboration with our stakeholders.

