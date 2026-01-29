Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Celebrates Launch of Trump Accounts

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 28th, President Trump, alongside prominent leaders like Senator Ted Cruz and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, hosted a launch event for Trump Accounts. The accounts, containing $1,000 for children born during this Administration to be invested by private firms, are intended to help address the affordability crisis and increase education, homeownership and entrepreneurship. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“The Trump Accounts are a meaningful step toward restoring the promise of upward mobility for American families, particularly those who have historically lacked access to generational wealth. Encouraging private-sector investment while empowering families to build assets for education, homeownership, or entrepreneurship reflects a forward-thinking approach to tackling affordability and wealth gaps in a practical, market-driven way. While the accounts are in no way a complete solution, they represent a clear understanding that the access to opportunity, education and well-being of young Americans are paramount. Additional contributions, like the $6.25 billion pledge from the Dell family, will further ensure that benefits are significant and longlasting.”Palomarez continued:“I remain hopeful that the accounts can truly make a difference within our community. When families have a stake in their future from day one, they are better positioned to take risks, start businesses, pursue education, and contribute to long-term economic growth. Given that only Americans born under the Trump Administration are eligible, I hope to see our next generation of leaders continue this forward-looking policy and approach to protect the American Dream.“To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

