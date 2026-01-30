Lumbie Mlambo Wins ‘Social Impact Champion Award’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumbie Mlambo has been awarded the Social Impact Champion Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 , honoring her exceptional leadership in advancing clean water access, sanitation, hygiene, and sustainable development for underserved communities across Africa. An award winning social impact entrepreneur and humanitarian visionary, Lumbie is recognized globally for transforming systems of inequity into pathways of dignity, health, and opportunity.As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JB Dondolo , Lumbie has led initiatives that have positively impacted more than 120,000 people through sustainable water and sanitation infrastructure. Her work has delivered reliable access to safe water, strengthening community health, supporting education, and enabling economic resilience. In rural regions of Zimbabwe, her projects have dramatically reduced the distance women and girls travel to collect water, restoring time, safety, and autonomy. Her initiatives have also ensured that girls in schools have consistent access to clean water for menstrual hygiene, supporting school attendance and long term educational outcomes.During periods of severe drought, Lumbie’s leadership enabled hundreds of students at Igusi Primary and Secondary Schools to continue their education through the installation of essential water infrastructure. At the Igusi Clinic, water filtration systems implemented by her organization now serve tens of thousands of people, while broader projects in the Matobo Hills region have strengthened water security for entire communities. Reflecting on the recognition, Lumbie shared, “This award represents the voices of communities who have been unheard for far too long. Clean water is not charity. It is dignity, health, and the foundation for every other opportunity in life.”Beyond immediate relief, Lumbie is shaping the future of climate resilient innovation. Through Climate H₂O, a water technology developed in collaboration with Zwonaka Engineering and Projects and engineered at the University of Johannesburg’s PEETS, she is advancing solutions designed to withstand the growing pressures of climate change. The project is set to be piloted across South Africa in 2026, positioning her at the forefront of climate smart water innovation that bridges technology, sustainability, and grassroots impact.A committed advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Lumbie serves as a convenor of Science Summit Sessions at the UN General Assembly, a judge for Africa’s Business Heroes, and an Ambassador for 10×1000 Tech for Inclusion. Her leadership extends across continents, influencing policy conversations and inspiring a new generation of changemakers to build inclusive and resilient systems.Lumbie’s advocacy is also deeply rooted in culture and storytelling. Through JB Dondolo’s Music for Water initiative, curated by board member Beatrice Davis, she has harnessed music as a catalyst for global awareness and action. Collaborations with humanitarian artists led to the release of “We Are The Leaders For Clean Water,” a single authored and produced by Lacey G Turner and submitted for GRAMMY consideration. The campaign elevated clean water advocacy into mainstream culture and mobilized partnerships across Africa, the United States, and Europe.Speaking on her broader mission, Lumbie added, “Sustainable impact requires imagination as much as infrastructure. When technology, culture, and compassion come together, we create solutions that last beyond a single generation.”Her work has been featured by CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa, where JB Dondolo has been recognized for its innovative integration of culture, technology, and sustainability. Alongside her projects, Lumbie remains deeply committed to mentoring youth and startups, guiding future leaders through innovation-driven capacity building and SDG focused programs.Lumbie Mlambo’s Social Impact Champion Award win at IMA 2026 recognizes a leader whose work redefines humanitarian action for the modern era. Through integrity, compassion, and visionary leadership, she continues to advance a global movement grounded in equity, dignity, and the belief that access to clean water is a fundamental human right.

