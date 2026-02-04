Virginia’s Newest Board of Visitors Charts the Future of Richard Bland College

The RBC Board of Visitors is the newest higher education board in the Commonwealth. The RBC Board of Visitors assumed its governance role on July 1, 2025. (L-R) John Rathbone, RBC Board of Visitors Rector, and RBC President Debbie Sydow at the inaugural RBC BOV meeting. John Rathbone, RBC Board of Visitors Rector, looks on at a Board meeting. Dr. Kenneth Alexander will serve as the interim President of Richard Bland College effective May 11.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richard Bland College Board of Visitors was launched on July 1 by action of the 2025 General Assembly of Virginia. Over the last six months, the state’s newest higher education board has not only organized for successful governance, but also adopted ambitious strategic and master plans, as well as appointed Kenneth Cooper Alexander , Ph.D., as interim president to succeed longtime president Dr. Debbie L. Sydow. Last year, Dr. Sydow announced her intention to step down after fourteen years of service to the College.“We take great pride in the meaningful progress achieved during our service so far as the College’s inaugural Board of Visitors,” said John Rathbone, Rector of the RBC Board of Visitors. “We are united in our commitment to supporting the College’s unique educational mission and guiding its strategic direction.”At its meeting this month, the Board adopted a new mission, vision and strategic plan that seeks to increase high-value credentials aligned with regional and statewide market demand, improve student success outcomes, and remain affordable and accessible. SCHEV (State Council of Higher Education for Virginia) Executive Director Scott Fleming, a featured speaker at the January board meeting, commended the alignment with Developing Tomorrow’s Talent: The Virginia Plan for Higher Education, a strategic plan that emphasizes talent development and retention in support of workforce and economic development across the Commonwealth.Additionally, the Board of Visitors deliberated finalists recommended by its search committee and appointed Dr. Alexander, Mayor of Norfolk, to the position of interim president, effective July 1.In recent years, RBC—one of the state’s most affordable residential colleges and a leader in public-private partnerships—has partnered with DroneUp to prepare dozens of drone pilots who had jobs waiting upon program completion. Similarly, the College partnered with Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia to prepare table game dealers for the new casino that opened in Petersburg on January 22. Other partnerships established to prepare skilled workers have linked RBC to employers like Bon Secours and the Richmond International Airport. Innovative, industry-informed educational solutions paired with paid internships is positioning RBC for success in a rapidly changing higher education marketplace.“Richard Bland College’s new, independent Board of Visitors composed of business and community leaders, alumni and education experts are poised to accelerate the development and delivery of industry-recognized credentials,” RBC President Debbie Sydow said. “This Board understands that for our College to thrive it must deliver what today’s students and employers demand—career-readiness.”Perhaps more than any other single action to date, the new Board of Visitors’ selection of an interim president to succeed Sydow reveals their vision for Richard Bland College’s future. This signals how the governing body will position RBC for success as higher education institutions are competing for a shrinking number of students. Namely, colleges and universities are trying to keep pace with rapidly changing workforce demands—many driven by advanced technologies, such as AI.“I am deeply proud of the early accomplishments of Bland’s inaugural Board of Visitors,” President Sydow said. “This impressive body has established a strong and effective foundation for effective governance.“Their dedication to student success and strategic vision inspire confidence in the College’s future and its continued outsized role in support of our region and the Commonwealth.”

