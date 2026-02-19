Attorney Zachary Feldman Joins Paulozzi Alkire & Condeni Law

Attorney Zachary Feldman

Attorney Zachary Feldman joins Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni, bringing proven personal injury experience in auto accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that Attorney Zachary Feldman has joined the law offices of Paulozzi, Alkire and Condeni – Personal Injury Lawyers. Attorney Feldman is a seasoned personal injury lawyer who will be handling motor vehicle accidents slip and falls , premises liability and dog bites , along with other injury cases including wrongful deaths. “We’re excited to have Zack join our growing team,” said Attorney Joseph G. Paulozzi, Principal. “He is bringing solid proficiency in resolving personal injury cases with very positive results to the firm.” Paulozzi added.Attorney Feldman obtained his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and was admitted to the bar in 2017. During law school, he had the opportunity to serve as a law clerk for the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office where he handled criminal, civil and juvenile matters. Before attending law school, he graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental geography. Prior to joining Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni, Zack practiced in the areas of personal injury and workers' compensation with Lallo & Feldman. A native of northeast Ohio, Zack resides in Beachwood with his wife and two daughters.Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni is an Ohio-based personal injury firm, with offices throughout the state, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron/Canton, Lorain, Toledo and Eastern Ohio. The firm provides highly competent, assertive representation for its clients and has a “legal expertise team” with over 200 years of combined work experience. They know how to maximize their clients’ recovery in high-value cases, consistently having achieved successful verdicts and favorable settlements for those wrongfully injured throughout Ohio.For a free consultation, visit: www.lawohio.com or call us directly at: 800-529-6446.

