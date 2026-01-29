Governor Mills Statement on Status of ICE Operations in Maine

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement on the status of ICE operations in Maine:

"The reported end of ICE's 'enhanced operation' in Maine does not end the pain and suffering that they have inflicted on communities across our state -- people who have been terrorized, mothers who have been separated from their children, businesses who have been threatened, all by their own government.

"We still do not know critical details about the 200 individuals ICE says it has detained, many of whom appear to be here legally, who have no criminal record and who are not 'the worst of the worst.' The people of Maine deserve to know the identities of every person taken from here, the legal justification for doing so, where they are being held, and what the Federal government's plan for them are.

"This operation and the tactics of Federal agents across the nation - including the killing of two American citizens in Minnesota - demand accountability from Congress. That begins with removing Kristi Noem -- which multiple Republicans have now called for -- and Congress rejecting the Department of Homeland Security funding bill until there are measures in place that prohibit ICE's lawless, dangerous conduct and their abuses of power, which are entirely contrary to good law enforcement practices and standards. Until there are substantive measures and changes in place, no state -- including Maine -- is protected from the weaponization of Federal law enforcement agencies against its own citizens by the Trump Administration."

"I am incredibly proud of the people of Maine who defended our values and who supported those who were afraid to leave their homes, as well as the small businesses who supported and fought to protect the rights of their employees and their families."