Disaster Relief Options for Property Owners Affected by the Texas Freeze

O'Connor discusses disaster relief for property owners that suffered damage during the Texas freeze.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Texas Disaster DeclarationsWhether it is a hurricane, flooding, wildfire, derecho, or freeze, Texas can utilize disaster declarations to help the people of the Lone Star State. This can be used for individual counties or even the entire state, allowing officials at all levels to deploy their powers and resources. Thanks to the slow-moving and somewhat predictable nature of hurricanes and freezing events, disasters can even be preemptively declared. This enables resources to be placed on standby, so that things do not need to be ramped up. Hurricane Beryl was the last massive event that got a preemptive declaration. Federal declarations are a separate beast, which involves help from FEMA and other agencies.Counties Under Disaster DeclarationThe ice storm initially saw 134 counties across Texas to be declared disaster areas before some places even saw a snowflake fall. Later, the declaration was amended to add 85 counties to the list. This cast a far wider net than the average disaster declaration, such as those linked to hurricanes. The most infamous disaster in recent memory, the flooding of the Hill Country in 2025, saw only a handful of counties given the designation. This demonstrated the power of the storm and the possible impact it could have on Texans everywhere.The Temporary Disaster Declaration ExemptionProperty taxes are not usually top of mind during disasters, but due to how high they are in Texas, getting a break on them can be beneficial, especially in the worst of times. This is a special exemption for property owners in disaster areas that suffer damage due to the event. In the case of the 2026 freeze, this has to do with damage to structures from falling limbs due to ice accumulation, pipes burst due to freezing temperatures, and other damage due to ice and snow. Most Texas homes are not built for widespread freezing temperatures, even after 2021, and can easily be damaged by winter weather. This is especially true for homes where power fails.The Temporary Disaster Declaration Exemption offers tax relief to those that suffered damage resulting from a declared disaster. This is graded on a sliding scale, where the size of the exemption is related to the amount of damage done. A home with minor damage may see a 15% tax cut, while a completely destroyed home could have its taxes eliminated. This frees homeowners up to use funds for repairs in the aftermath of the disaster. This exemption will also apply to the 2026 tax year, providing instant help for taxpayers. This means that a homeowner will not have to use a tax correction or other method. A property must be damaged by at least 15% to qualify.Damage Assessment Damage Range Temporary ExemptionLevel 1 15-30% Range 15% ExemptionLevel 2 30-60% Range 30% ExemptionLevel 3 60-100% 60% ExemptionLevel 4 100% 100% ExemptionA Limited Time to ApplyOnce a disaster hits, it can be hard to put things back together. While there is a wide timeframe, owners have a limited window to file for a disaster exemption. According to Texas Tax Code section 11.35, property owners have 105 days after the disaster declaration to apply for the exemption. This must be filed with the local appraisal district to ensure owners are able to land the exemption in time. It is the county appraiser that determines if owners are granted an exemption and at what level they qualify. It is best to file for the exemption right away, as there could be long delays if the county was particularly hard-hit.What You Need for the ExemptionLike many other types of exemption or appeal, owners will need evidence to back up their claims. This starts with photographs of the damage the property has sustained. Try to be as thorough as possible, as the visual medium can be quite effective. Next, gather estimates, invoices, and receipts for how much the repairs will cost. This will help both the owner and the appraiser determine what level of exemption the owner qualifies for. Once owners have the proof they need, they can file the appropriate form with the assessor’s office to begin the process. Owners must have qualifying damage to go for this exemption, simply being in the disaster area does not entitle the owner to it, nor does minor damage.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

