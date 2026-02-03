Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Shares the Love with Valentine’s Day Gift Card Giveaway

Valentine's giveaway hosted by Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

14 Winners Will Each Receive a $140 Gift Card

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Valentine’s season, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is showing its appreciation for the community that has supported the firm for decades. As part of a special 2026 Valentine’s campaign, the Houston-based law firm is giving away 14 gift cards valued at $140 each to eligible Texas residents.

Rooted in Houston but serving clients across the state, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law has long believed that being part of the community means more than providing legal representation. It means finding ways to give back. This Valentine’s giveaway is one small way the firm is saying thank you to Texans and sharing a little extra kindness during the season of love.

“Houston is our home, and Texas is our community,” said Terry Bryant, founder of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law. “For more than 40 years, we’ve had the privilege of helping people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Giving back—especially in simple, uplifting ways like this—is part of who we are and why we do what we do.”

The giveaway is open to Texas residents 18 years of age or older. Entries will be accepted beginning Feb. 2, 2026, and will close at 11:00 a.m. CT on February 23, 2026.

To enter, participants can visit https://www.terrybryant.com/valentines during the promotion period and follow the instructions to complete and submit the online registration form. Each completed submission will count as one entry.

Winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the promotion period. Rules, eligibility requirements, and additional details are available on the campaign webpage.

While the giveaway embraces the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the firm hopes the message behind it lasts longer than the holiday itself. “At its core, this campaign is about connection,” Bryant added. “It’s about recognizing the people and communities we serve across Texas and reminding them that they matter to us—not just as clients, but as neighbors.”

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law has represented injured Texans for decades, handling cases involving serious accidents and injuries while remaining deeply involved in charitable efforts, community initiatives, and local causes. From Houston to communities across the state, the firm remains committed to making a positive impact both inside and outside the courtroom.

Texans interested in participating are encouraged to enter early and review the official rules online.

For more information or to enter the Valentine’s Day gift card giveaway, visit https://www.terrybryant.com/valentines.

