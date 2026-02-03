Omega Bio-tek Unveils Mag-Bind® Blood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit to Improve Consistency & Traceability on Open Liquid Handlers

Solutions Spotlight Talk Feb 10, 2 pm PS6399 Blood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit

Automation-Ready DNA extraction kit simplifies workflows, reduces errors, and delivers reproducible results across a diverse variety of sample types

With the PS6399 kit, we provide our robust purification chemistry in a format optimized for high-throughput automated processing to meet the demands of modern research.” — Julie Baggs, Scientific Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek , a leading provider of innovative nucleic acid purification solutions, today announced the launch of the Mag-Bind® Blood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit (PS6399), a high-performance magnetic bead–based system designed to improve traceability, consistency, and ease of use while reducing the risk of user error. Designed for laboratories running automated DNA extraction workflows from a variety of sample types, this Kit helps reduce manual errors, standardize processing, and support reliable downstream results at scale.As laboratories increasingly rely on automation to manage growing sample loads, maintaining traceability and reproducibility can be challenging, especially when workflows involve varying sample types, multiple operators, and open platforms. The Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit addresses these challenges by offering a streamlined, automation-optimized workflow that delivers consistent performance without complicating setup. Users simply Load barcoded reagents onto the automation deck; reservoirs are Scanned to verify their positions, and the system is ready to Purify DNA.The Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit pairs Omega Bio-tek's trusted Mag-Bindtechnology with an automation-ready format designed to simplify DNA extraction from a range of sample types. By packging proven magnetic bead performance into a streamlined, plug-and-play workflow, this Kit helps laboratories achieve consistent DNA recovery with minimal setup and manual intervention. This simplified format reduces hands-on time and integrates seamlessly with open liquid-handling platforms, enabling teams to scale automated DNA extraction without added complexity or loss of data quality."Blood and saliva samples can be unpredictable, and researchers need purification tools that deliver consistent performance regardless of sample variability," said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director at Omega Bio-tek. "With the PS6399 kit, we provide our robust purification chemistry in a format optimized for high-throughput automated processing. Our goal is to give laboratories a dependable, scalable workflow that supports the growing demands of modern genomics and clinical research."Omega Bio-tek will showcase the Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit at the 2026 SLAS International Conference and Exhibition , where it will be featured in a Spotlight Talk presented by Jeff Roeder on February 10, 2026, at the Exhibit Hall Spotlight Theater at 2:00 pm. The presentation will highlight the Kit's performance metrics, automation integrations, and advantages for large-scale sample processing and packaging, such as barcoded reagents for error proofing.As laboratories continue to expand their reliance on high-throughput nucleic acid purification, the PS6399 kit provides a robust, scalable solution backed by Omega Bio-tek's decades of expertise in magnetic bead chemistry. Its combination of efficiency, reproducibility, and automation readiness positions it as a valuable tool for organizations advancing precision genomics, molecular diagnostics research, and population-scale studies.To learn more about the Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit, request a sample, or schedule a meeting with Omega Bio-tek at SLAS 2026, visit www.omegabiotek.com or contact the company's technical support team. Attendees are encouraged to join the Spotlight Talk and poster presentation for an in-depth look at the Kit's performance and applications.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio ranging from low-throughput to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:media@omegabiotek(770) 931-8400

