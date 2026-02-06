Japanese Folding Screen VR360 Tour Launches Worldwide, Spotlighting Living Craftsmanship from Tokyo’s Kataoka Byobu

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeiRogai, Inc. has announced the global online launch of “Kataoka Byobu Store VR360 Tour in Sumida City,” now live on its proprietary Global Virtual Travel (GVT) DX platform. The immersive VR360 experience takes viewers inside Kataoka Byobu Store, a historic Tokyo workshop specializing in traditional Japanese folding screens, and is available worldwide at:The VR360 tour offers rare behind-the-scenes access to Kataoka Byobu Store Co., Ltd., founded in 1946 and the only remaining specialized folding screen (byōbu) workshop in Tokyo. Guided by third-generation artisan Koto Kataoka, viewers step directly into the workshop to observe materials, techniques, and production processes that are typically accessible only through an in-person visit.More than cultural storytelling, the project introduces a new commercialization model for traditional industries. By combining cinematic VR360, immersive storytelling, and tourism DX, SeiRogai transforms the workshop into a 24/7 immersive digital storefront, enabling global audiences to build understanding, trust, and emotional connection before traveling to Japan, visiting the workshop, or making purchase inquiries. The platform is designed to scale seamlessly toward cross-border e-commerce, supporting long-term international sales and global brand growth.Featuring rare behind-the-scenes content, the tour is available in English for the first time, with English and Japanese subtitles and more languages planned.Located near Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE, the tour links digital discovery with real-world travel and retail journeys, positioning traditional Japanese craftsmanship as a modern, globally accessible experience rather than a niche or purely local product.Samuel Yuen, CEO and Co-Founder of SeiRogai and Producer of the project, commented:“This project highlights the potential of immersive VR as a new global engagement and retail infrastructure. For audiences, it creates a richer way to experience culture and products beyond borders. For local businesses, it unlocks powerful new opportunities to reach international customers, communicate value visually and emotionally, and grow globally while preserving authenticity.”Koto Kataoka, CEO of Kataoka Byobu Store, added:“Many people have never seen how folding screens are actually made or why they matter today. By sharing our workshop through VR, we hope to reach new audiences worldwide and create new pathways for inquiry, visitation, and future sales.”Viewers inspired by the VR experience can learn more about Kataoka Byobu Store, make inquiries, or book visits and experiences via the official website:Following this launch, SeiRogai plans to expand the model to other craft regions across Japan, advancing its vision of Industry DX—using immersive technology to modernize how traditional businesses, tourism, and global commerce connect.About Global Virtual TravelGlobal Virtual Travel is SeiRogai’s immersive VR360 platform for virtual tourism, digital retail, and cultural storytelling, connecting online discovery with real-world visitation and purchasing intent.About Kataoka Byobu Store Co., Ltd.Founded in 1946 in Sumida, Tokyo, Kataoka Byobu Store specializes in the manufacture and sale of traditional Japanese folding screens. With roots dating back to the Nara period, byōbu were originally used as essential furnishings to divide spaces and block drafts. Today, the workshop reimagines folding screens for modern lifestyles, creating designs suited for both traditional and contemporary settings.About SeiRogai, Inc.SeiRogai, Inc. is a Tokyo-based media technology and DX startup specializing in VR360 production, immersive storytelling, marketing, branding, and digital platform development. The company has been recognized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as one of its “Next Unicorn” startups.

