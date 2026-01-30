Rostami Oculofacial Plastic Consultants Expands to New, Larger Facility in Reston, Virginia

Dr. Soheila Rostami Dr. Joseph Davidson Rostami OPC Logo

Our new location allows us to expand care, enhance patient comfort, and continue delivering advanced oculofacial plastic surgery, facial rejuvenation, and aesthetic treatments.” — Soheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rostami Oculofacial Plastic Consultants , the offices of Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS, and Dr. Joseph Davidson, MD, FRCSC, FACS, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Reston practice to a new, larger, state-of-the-art facility to better serve patients across Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area.The practice has officially moved from its former location at 1860 Town Center Drive, Suite 250, Reston, VA 20190, to its new address at 1850 Town Center Parkway, Pavilion 2, Suite 650, Reston, VA 20190.This expansion reflects the continued growth and demand for the practice’s highly specialized oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, and medical aesthetics (medspa) services.Leaders in Oculofacial Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic SurgeryRostami Oculofacial Plastic Consultants is led by double board-certified surgeons:Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS, a double board-certified oculofacial plastic and cosmetic surgeon, is widely recognized for her expertise in facial rejuvenation, eyelid surgery, facelifts, and advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments. with experience over 25 years in Oculofacial Plastic surgery- Dr. Rostami is the Doctor other doctors come to for their own surgeries.Dr. Joseph Davidson, MD, FRCSC, FACS, is a fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon with extensive experience in complex oculofacial reconstructive procedures, functional eyelid surgery, and facial cosmetic surgery.Together, Dr. Rostami and Dr. Davidson provide comprehensive care that blends medical precision, artistic vision, and advanced surgical techniques, offering patients both functional and aesthetic excellence.Expanded Space, Enhanced Patient ExperienceThe new Pavilion 2 location offers a significantly larger footprint, allowing for expanded clinical space, enhanced patient privacy, upgraded technology, bigger operation rooms and an elevated overall patient experience. The move supports the practice’s growing surgical volume, medspa services, and commitment to delivering the highest standard of care.Services offered at Rostami Oculofacial Plastic Consultants include:Oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeryEyelid surgery (blepharoplasty)Facelifts and facial rejuvenationFunctional and cosmetic eye surgeryAdvanced medspa and non-surgical aesthetic treatments including Fillers, Neurotoxins, Laser Hair Removal, Cool Sculpting Elite, Diamomd Glow Facials and many more.The new location enables the practice to continue meeting the needs of patients seeking top-tier facial plastic surgery and aesthetic care in Reston and Northern Virginia.About Rostami Oculofacial Plastic ConsultantsRostami Oculofacial Plastic Consultants is a premier medical and cosmetic practice specializing in oculofacial plastic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, and medspa services. The practice is dedicated to personalized care, natural-looking results, and cutting-edge treatment options.To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visitPractice Location:1850 Town Center ParkwayPavilion 2, Suite 650Reston, VA 20190

