Executive Launches Forensic Intelligence Firm That Has Traced Over $100 Million in Assets

After losing $40M to fraud, ex Shell-Chevron exec Josh Kirk founded Sentinel Global, tracing $100M in hidden assets and fighting crypto and cross-border crime.

We don’t deliver data — we deliver intelligence,” Kirk explained. “Intelligence tells you who’s behind the transaction, where the money went, and what you need to do next.” — Josh Kirk

HOUSTON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentinel Global, a forensic intelligence and verification firm founded by former energy industry executive Josh Kirk, announced its continued expansion of services focused on counterparty verification, asset tracing, and fraud investigation for institutional and private clients.Kirk, who has nearly 30 years of leadership experience at Shell, Chevron, and Halliburton, established Sentinel Global after personally experiencing financial losses related to an investment fraud scheme. According to the company, the firm was created to address limitations in traditional investigative approaches when dealing with complex financial and digital asset fraud.Sentinel Global reports that it has traced more than $100 million in assets across more than 30 jurisdictions and recovered over $1.25 million for clients. The firm serves family offices, law firms, insurance companies, government agencies, and institutional investors.Industry data highlights the growing scope of financial crime involving digital assets. According to Chainalysis, cryptocurrency-related fraud and scams resulted in approximately $17 billion in losses globally in 2025, with impersonation-based schemes increasing significantly year over year. The FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report indicates that reported losses from cryptocurrency investment fraud reached $5.8 billion in 2024, representing an increase of nearly 50 percent compared with 2023.“The objective is to help organizations better understand the risks associated with counterparties and transactions,” Kirk said. “The goal is to provide intelligence that supports informed decision-making before capital is committed and to assist with investigations when losses occur.”Sentinel Global provides three primary service areas:• Pre-transaction counterparty verification – forensic intelligence assessments of individuals and entities involved in prospective transactions, designed to identify undisclosed relationships, financial exposure, and potential risk indicators.• Cross-jurisdictional asset tracing – tracking funds through layered corporate structures, shell entities, offshore accounts, and complex ownership arrangements.• Post-incident investigation and recovery support – analysis and documentation intended for use in litigation, regulatory matters, and asset recovery efforts.For matters involving digital assets, Sentinel Global applies blockchain forensic techniques across major networks including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and TRON. The firm states that its methods are used to track cryptocurrency through decentralized exchanges, bridges, and mixing services that may be used to obscure transaction flows.The company reports that its investigative processes have produced higher rates of asset identification compared with traditional methods and that analysis is typically delivered within several days, depending on case complexity.Sentinel Global’s clients include family offices conducting pre-investment due diligence, law firms pursuing asset recovery, corporations evaluating vendors and acquisitions, insurers investigating claims-related fraud, government agencies addressing financial crime, and individuals seeking financial loss investigations.“I founded Sentinel Global based on firsthand experience with fraud-related loss,” Kirk said. “The firm’s work is focused on identifying risks early and assisting with recovery when assets have already been misappropriated.”About Sentinel GlobalSentinel Global is a forensic intelligence and verification firm providing counterparty verification, asset tracing, fraud investigation, and blockchain forensic services related to both traditional and digital assets. The firm serves family offices, law firms, insurance companies, institutional investors, government agencies, and private clients worldwide. Sentinel Global is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.