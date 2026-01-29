ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is defending Georgia’s law that bans taxpayer-funded sex changes for inmates, and now a 21-state coalition has filed a brief supporting his case.

“It’s absurd that this is even a conversation. Under no circumstance should Georgia taxpayers be forced to cover the cost of a prisoner’s sex change,” said Carr. “We’re grateful for the support of our fellow attorneys general, and we’re fully prepared to fight this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

A group of inmates is currently challenging the State’s statute, which was blocked by a Biden-appointed Judge in December 2025. Carr has filed an immediate appeal in the Eleventh Circuit.

A coalition of 20 attorneys general, along with the Arizona Legislature, recently filed an amicus brief in support of the State. This brief was led by Idaho and Indiana, which has faced a similar challenge to its own law, and is joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The State’s opening brief can be found here . The 21-state amicus brief can be found here .