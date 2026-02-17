Westway Enterprises Appoints Robert J. Miller III as Chief Executive Officer

Westway Enterprises CEO Robert J. Miller III

Industry veteran to scale the nation’s premier secure infrastructure platform

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westway Enterprises LLC, the nation’s leading provider of secure facilities and mission-critical infrastructure for the U.S. national security ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Robert J. Miller III as Chief Executive Officer.

Miller will lead Westway’s next phase of growth—driving strategic expansion, operational transformation, and the company’s continued evolution as the premier national security infrastructure platform enabling classified operations across the defense, intelligence, and advanced technology sectors.

A Platform Born from Mission Need

Founded in 2008, Westway was created to solve a fundamental challenge in the national security industrial base: organizations seeking to support classified programs often lacked the resources or expertise to build and maintain compliant secure facilities. Westway’s inaugural facility addressed this gap with a turnkey model that has since reshaped how the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and private sector collaborate on classified work.

Today, Westway operates a national SCIF architecture serving the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the defense contractor and small business communities. Whether an organization needs a single secure workspace or a full-scale classified operation, Westway delivers scalable, accredited facility solutions that grow with the mission—eliminating the cost, complexity, and timeline of building and maintaining dedicated secure space.

A Leader Built for the Mission

Miller brings more than 25 years of leadership across the defense, intelligence, and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO of SilverEdge Government Solutions, where he executed a buy-and-build strategy integrating six acquisitions, scaled operations nationally, and led a successful exit to SAIC in 2025. A U.S. Navy Cryptologist, Miller brings firsthand understanding of the operational demands driving today’s secure infrastructure requirements.

“Westway is uniquely positioned to power the next era of national security—delivering the secure environments that enable our nation’s most critical missions,” said Miller. “Every facility we operate accelerates innovation and strengthens the defense industrial base. We’re not just keeping pace with the mission; we’re the platform that makes the mission possible. I’m committed to scaling Westway to meet this extraordinary moment of opportunity.”

Accelerating Market Demand

Demand for modern, compliant secure facilities continues to grow as the Intelligence Community implements updated ICD 705 standards governing the construction and accreditation of SCIFs. These modernization requirements are driving organizations across the defense and intelligence industrial base to seek professionally managed, turnkey SCIF solutions rather than invest in costly facility upgrades or new construction—positioning Westway’s scalable, as-a-service model at the center of a significant and expanding market.

Strategic Priorities

Miller’s appointment comes as Westway targets significant capacity expansion in the coming years through new facility development and strategic growth. He will work closely with Westway’s executive leadership team to drive revenue growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion while enhancing competitive positioning. Key priorities include elevating client services and expanding Westway’s footprint with additional strategic locations across the national security landscape.

Mark Webber, Founder of Westway Enterprises, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and remain actively involved in strategic oversight and governance.

“Robert has a proven track record of building and scaling mission-critical platforms to successful outcomes,” said Webber. “His combination of operational leadership, M&A execution, and deep understanding of the national security market makes him the right leader to capitalize on the substantial growth ahead.”

Westway currently operates secure facilities in strategic national security markets including Herndon and Chantilly, Virginia; Aurora, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri; and Huntsville, Alabama. The company serves customers throughout the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, federal agencies, and commercial organizations requiring the highest levels of security and operational standards.

About Westway

Westway is a national security infrastructure platform providing secure facilities, cleared operations, and mission-critical environments for government, defense, intelligence, and commercial customers. The company serves critical national security missions through strategically positioned facilities and scalable operational capabilities.

www.westwayllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.