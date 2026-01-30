Kakr Labs Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Deliver Blockchain-Backed Identity for AI Agents

Kakr Labs joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to help customers adopt PTERI Infrastructure, a signature-based identity layer.

Verification assumptions from the Web2 era no longer support automated systems. PTERI gives organizations a clear, practical way to adopt identity and settlement models suited for AI & automation.” — Harvin Singh, CEO of KAKR Labs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kakr Labs announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Partner level partner for the Build engagement model technology partner, helping Google Cloud customers adopt PTERI Infrastructure — a signature-based identity layer and Litecoin -powered Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) designed to replace OTP-based verification and support the emerging AI-agentic economy.As a Google Cloud partner, Kakr offers customers a modern approach to identity, reducing reliance on inbox-dependent authentication while enabling deterministic, cryptographic verification for users and automated systems. Key features include:• Signature-Based Identity: Moves organizations beyond OTPs using cryptographic proofs tied to existing email identifiers.• AI-Agent Compatibility: Enables authentication for automated and AI-driven workflows without inbox access.• Litecoin-Backed BaaS: Provides a high-assurance settlement layer powered by mature Litecoin cryptography.• Cloud-Native Deployment: Built on Google Cloud using Cloud Run, VPC networking, and Cloud Armor for scale and security.Organizations can learn more at kakr.aiAbout KAKR Labs:Kakr bridges the gap between legacy Web2 and the Web3 era by replacing outdated security "guessing games" with verifiable cryptographic proof. We provide high-assurance identity and settlement infrastructure designed to secure the emerging AI agent economy.

