Kakr Labs Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Deliver Blockchain-Backed Identity for AI Agents
Kakr Labs joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to help customers adopt PTERI Infrastructure, a signature-based identity layer.
As a Google Cloud partner, Kakr offers customers a modern approach to identity, reducing reliance on inbox-dependent authentication while enabling deterministic, cryptographic verification for users and automated systems. Key features include:
• Signature-Based Identity: Moves organizations beyond OTPs using cryptographic proofs tied to existing email identifiers.
• AI-Agent Compatibility: Enables authentication for automated and AI-driven workflows without inbox access.
• Litecoin-Backed BaaS: Provides a high-assurance settlement layer powered by mature Litecoin cryptography.
• Cloud-Native Deployment: Built on Google Cloud using Cloud Run, VPC networking, and Cloud Armor for scale and security.
Organizations can learn more at kakr.ai
About KAKR Labs:
Kakr bridges the gap between legacy Web2 and the Web3 era by replacing outdated security "guessing games" with verifiable cryptographic proof. We provide high-assurance identity and settlement infrastructure designed to secure the emerging AI agent economy.
