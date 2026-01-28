DPH Confirms Second Winter Storm-Related Death in South Carolina
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 28, 2026
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is confirming a second winter storm-related death that occurred over the previous weekend.
On Sunday, Jan. 25, an 83-year-old female in Lexington County died from hypothermia while outside.
The first reported death was a 96-year-old female in Greenwood County who died of hypothermia Monday. Both deaths were confirmed by the county coroner.
For questions regarding the fatalities, contact the local coroner’s office.
###
