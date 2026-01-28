Submit Release
DPH Confirms Second Winter Storm-Related Death in South Carolina

Jan. 28, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is confirming a second winter storm-related death that occurred over the previous weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, an 83-year-old female in Lexington County died from hypothermia while outside.

The first reported death was a 96-year-old female in Greenwood County who died of hypothermia Monday. Both deaths were confirmed by the county coroner.

For questions regarding the fatalities, contact the local coroner’s office.

