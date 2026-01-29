Sponsors Are Lining Up Early For The Signature Produced Water Markets Conference Of 2026

Join B3 Insight, R.B. Mosher Co., Texas Pacific, RWI, WaterBridge, TETRA, Keystone, Concept Tanks, IP Filtration, FEDCO, O'Melveny, Kelly Hart, Carbonet, & more

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oilfield water industry's signature 2026 executive conference will be held May 5-6 at the Irving Convention Center.

In its 6th year, the Oilfield Water Markets Conference has more momentum than ever, a great agenda and strong support from top firms in water midstream, E&P, equipment, and services. Sponsorship signups have surged even though the event is still months away, and 15 great companies have secured their visibility at this event with dozens more in discussions and evaluating options!

So far, confirmed sponsors include:

Platinum: B3 Insight, R.B. Mosher Co.

Gold: Texas Pacific Water Resources, RWI Enhanced Evaporation, WaterBridge, TETRA, Keystone Clearwater Solutions, Concept Tanks, IP Filtration

Silver: O'Melveny, FEDCO, Lightning Dome Protectors

Bronze: Kelly Hart, Permian Oilfield Partners, Carbonet

Exhibiting: Railroad Commission of Texas

More big names are being added weekly to the list - the exhibit hall will be filled with unique solutions, interesting firms, and the breakout stages for panels will be directly inside the exhibit area this year enhancing the networking for all.

As you plan your 2026 marketing efforts, keep in mind that the last five large water midstream companies to be acquired or IPO share something in common besides just being great produced water platforms. They also consistently showed up as strong sponsors of this annual Oilfield Water Markets conference, sending their C-level executives to the stage to speak, lead the industry, and share their views at the industry's signature event.

If you want the industry's real decision makers with checkbook authority to recognize the value you have built and move the industry forward, The Irving Convention Center is the only place you should be this May 5-6th. The results of our loyal, repeat sponsors speak for themselves. The strong advance bookings by sponsors for May 2026 are evidence that visibility here pays off. This is where industry leaders meet to chart the course of the produced water business.

This year, sponsors have a wide variety of exciting enhancements they can add to their Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze base package to increase exposure. Some of the options still available include custom branded pickleball tournament equipment, espresso stations, notebooks, coffee, and a variety of social options. With the higher level sponsorships, these are included at the sponsor's choice, but the best add-ons are going fast. Do not wait until all the opportunities to build your brand at the industry's biggest annual event have been picked over by your peers. Review the options here.

See you and the rest of the produced water industry at the Irving Convention in May!

